Whiplash for Fashion

Fashion show fundraiser

Whiplash, a fashion show fundraiser, sponsored by Lucy’s and Whip Salon raised nearly $14,000 for The Aldrich on April 6.

Pictured below are: Models strutting on the runway to wild cheers.

Whiplash volunteer committee Wendy Beurket, Leslie Toran, Amy Pal, Peggy Honore, and Laura Cantwell.

The models (back row): Lisa Savone, Kristin McGuinness, Angela Niznik, Joanne Dimm, Neely Ciarcia, Martha Morris, Patrice Wrage, Allison Meyler, Dani Crooker, Stephany Sanderson. Front Row: Monique Ferreira, Erin Bryant, Lyndsay Doyon, Ryan Meyerhoff, and Amy Pal.