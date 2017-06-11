Where are They Now: Liz W. Garcia

Film director who grew up in Ridgefield

By Kara Pound

In Liz W. Garcia’s new movie One Percent More Humid, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, college-aged childhood friends reunite one New England summer to help each other cope with loss. It’s a personal tale that Garcia says was greatly influenced by growing up in Ridgefield.

“My best friendships were formed in Ridgefield,” says the writer, director, producer, and ’95 RHS graduate. “The potent coming of age memories and the rituals of youth seen in the film. They are all Ridgefield specific. The landscape informed what I love, what I want to see on the screen.”

Garcia grew up on Lookout Drive in a house her parents Claire Watson Garcia and Baxter Garcia still live in. Upon graduating high school, Garcia attended Wesleyan University where she double majored in film studies and American studies.

The next 18 years, Garcia spent living in Los Angeles and working on various film and television projects including “Dawson’s Creek,” “Cold Case,” “Memphis Beat,” and writing and directing The Lifeguard, a movie starring Kristen Bell that is set in a New England town that feels a lot like Ridgefield.

Garcia recently moved back east and is living in New York City with her husband, actor, producer, and writer Joshua Harto, and their two young sons. “I want to direct more films and write more movies,” she says of what the future holds. “One Percent More Humid will make that easier. But I’m taking a minute to recover from the madness of making the film before I decide on specifics. I’m really happy to be living back on the East Coast, so whatever I’m doing for work, I want it to be here.”