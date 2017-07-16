Art: Nature’s Work

Amy Bock on painting the random beauty of the woodland floor

“I have always been interested in mosses, lichens, and other plants on the woodland floor—as a child stooping down to observe the little world beneath,” says Ridgefield artist Amy Bock, whose series GroundWorks sets out to capture random beauty and serenity.

Each object she observes receives equal consideration to form a rich tapestry of color, shape, and light. She employs a labor-intensive technique that allows for great luminosity of color and intricate detail, and can take several months to complete one painting.

Her work is currently on exhibit at Sotheby’s International Realty, 470 Main Street, until July 16, 2017.