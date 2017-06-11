Ridgefield Out & About - July/August

6.28 Support the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department by going to the annual carnival, at East Ridge Middle School, from June 28 until July 1. Featuring food, rides, prizes, and fireworks, there is plenty of fun to be had with family and friends. All proceeds from the event benefit the local fire department.

6.29 You may recognize The Wallflowers’ many hits, including “Asleep at the Wheel” and “One Headlight.” Their 1992 album, Bringing Down the Horse, won two Grammy Awards. On June 29, they’re coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse to perform hits old and new and promote their newest album, Glad All Over.

7.4 The Keeler Tavern hosts this family-friendly event to celebrate Independence Day. The Declaration of Independence will be read, after which guests are invited to spit watermelon seeds and participate in museum tours and games. Lunch of burgers and hotdogs will be offered by Zawack Shack.

7.11 Back by popular demand, Ladies’ Night Out is a fun time to relax and paint with your friends while enjoying appetizers and wine at the Ridgefield Library. On July 11, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, meet in the Leir Children’s Program Room at the library for this event—proceeds benefit the library itself. There will be raffles as well, making the night a fun and easy way to benefit the community while maybe getting a little something out of it yourself.

7.14 Nothing says summer quite like lobster. Head to the Lounsbury House, the gorgeous white mansion on Main Street, on July 14 for the second annual lobster and clam bake for an evening of food and classic outdoor games like horseshoe and cornhole. The whole family is invited to share the fun. The menu includes Maine Lobster, steamers, mussels, corn on the cob, watermelon, iced-tea, lemonade, and water. Alcohol will be served but must be paid for separately. Seize summer.

7.22 Stroll through Ballard Park for the annual Summerfest Street Fair. The park is the central attraction, offering games, live music, activities, and food, The event will last from 10 am to 4 pm on July 22. It’s a summer tradition.

7.22 TownVibe hosts cocktails with the cast after the 8 pm premiere of Milk at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. Join us for a celebration and a musical performance by local singer-songwriter Parker Hu. Tickets are $100 and sold separately from play tickets.

7.22 New York band The Spin Doctors offers entertainment on this night of food and fun. On July 22, the Ives Concert Park in Danbury slaps down barbecue, craft beer, and live music. Additionally, see the finals of a BBQ cooking competition, showcasing the top three contestants.