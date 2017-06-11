Family & Children’s Aid Kids Cup

Family & Children’s Aid held its annual Kids Cup golf outing at Richter Park in Danbury on May 22. Since 1809, FCA has been providing high-quality, innovative mental health for children and their families. The celebrity guest for this year’s Kids Cup was former superstar New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera.

Pictured below are: Mark Yusko and sons.

Fairfield County Bank foursome Don McGran, Andrea Coreau, Debbie Przewlocki, and Brian Kenny.

FCA director of development Allison Carballo with Yankee great Mariano Rivera.

Photos by Chris Herder Photography