Fabulous Festival

Nutmeg Festival Returns––Aug 12

It starts silently, before the summer heat rises, as treasure-seekers line up outside the old shed filled with antiques. But soon the morning murmurs over sips of coffee grow into howls of laughter, bellows of song, and shouts of joy as this day-long festival unfolds. Behind the high hedges on Main Street are tables loaded with plants and crafts and sweets, a field festooned with children’s games, a band belting out tunes. One passerby peeked around the privet last year in astonishment and asked: “What’s going on back there?”

The answer is the Nutmeg Festival—the annual shindig that St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church throws on the second Saturday of August—where the 12-acre campus is converted from a serene New England holy place to a bustling, boisterous affair. Featuring food, music, games, and items for sale that range from a $1 cookie or $2 plant to a $1,000 antique chest, it’s when the young and old come out to play. On Saturday, August 12, St. Stephen’s will hold its 111th annual Nutmeg Festival.

The festival takes over the entire St. Stephen’s church grounds on Main Street, offering a full day’s worth of food, music, and shopping designed to appeal to people of all ages.