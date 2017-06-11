An Open Door

The Barn Door dares to take on Route 7

By Heather Borbeau

The Barn Door on Route 7 is boldly going where others have not survived well over the last decade. Three previous establishments have been short-lived. But now open a month, the Barn Door is bustling, and people are returning. The mastermind of the place is Arber Muriqi, a previous owner of Muscoot Tavern in Somers and Kisco River Eatery in Mt. Kisco.

With executive chef Marvin Castillo, Muriqi has created an eclectic, fresh, and inviting menu. “All summer we will have fresh produce from Holbrook Farm in Bethel,” he says, in the tastefully redone dining room. “Everything is fresh and reasonably priced, and the dining room is beautiful.”

Starters include shishito-pepper calamari, mussels, classic meatballs, and sweet chili tuna. Main courses include burgers, lamb burgers, tuna burgers; five different pastas; and salmon, seafood risotto, bbq ribs, steak au poivre, and paella. There are eight pizza options, including shrimp scampi, vegetable, Mack & Cheese, and hot sausage. It also offers a raw bar and soups. “Desserts are super fresh and only $7,” he says.

“People are already coming back, two, three times a week,” says Muriqi. “We have a great location,” opposite the Branchville train station.

The Barn Door

37 Ethan Allen Hwy. (Route 7)

Ridgefield, CT

203-493-5038

barndoorridgefield.com