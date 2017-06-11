Aldrich Museum Gala

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum held its annual gala on May 6 in its sprawling, modern space on Main Street. The event honored Jack Whitten, an internationally acclaimed artist long associated with the museum.

Pictured below are: Longtime board member Eric Diefenbach and executive director Alyson Baker.

Claire Gladstone of Mitchells of Westport, TownVibe associate publisher Martha Evans Morris, and Sarah Bouissou of Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar.

Guests Aaron Cohen, Nina del Rio, and Andy Pitts.

Photos by Chansoda Rouen