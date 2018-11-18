Upstairs Downstairs

Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar serve excellent food in both an elegant and casual setting

By Geoffrey Morris

Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar are swell places to dine all year round, but somehow manage to stretch their culinary and hospitality skills a bit higher this season.

Ten years ago Sarah’s Wine Bar emerged upstairs as a more casual alternative to the formal and exalted French eatery Bernard’s. The Zagat- and Wine Spectator-award-winning Bernard’s has adhered to its white-table-cloth pedigree while Sarah’s has maintained its own high dining standards, while welcoming jeans-wearing patrons for live acoustic guitar on weekends.

The holiday offerings change almost daily but a few favorites: cheese, charcuterie, and paté platters are great starter options. Bluepoint oysters are a sure thing this time of year, plus a mesculin, bibb, and endive salad. Favorite starter at both eateries: the exquisite tuna tartar and avocado roll. For the main course at Bernard’s, try grilled filet of halibut, roast loin with chantrelles, and the “Rabbit 4 Ways.”

At Sarah’s, find trout almondine, a sumptuous lamb stew, warm lobster salad, and duck meatballs. Wine, wine, and more wine to go with each selection. Desserts also change daily, and the best advice is: close your eyes and point at the offerings.

Bernards and Sarah’s Wine Bar

20 West Lane

Ridgefield, CT

203-438-8282,

bernardsridgefield.com

$$$ Expensive