Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

How We Met: Third Time’s a Charm

A good friend's patience allows Ira Joe Fisher to find the love of his life

By Gerri Lewis


Photo, above by Gerri Lewis

Ira Joe Fisher considers himself a lucky guy. While working as a disc jokey in Spokane, Washington, after a stint in the military, he became good friends with a play-by-play sports announcer named Dick Wright. Wright, who was fond of showing off photos of his eight “cute little kids,” invited Ira Joe home to meet the family. 

When Ira Joe forgot to show up for the large Sunday dinner, his patient friend invited him again. And once again, Ira Joe forgot. “Dick thought it was funny. Dorothy, his wife, was not as amused,” says Ira Joe.

Shelly, the oldest of the eight children, thought it odd that her dad’s friend stood them up. She thought it even more odd the second time, especially because her mom had set the table with the fancy china. 

And this is where Ira Joe says he got lucky. After profusely apologizing, he actually received a third invitation. This time he arrived for Sunday dinner with flowers and more apologies. And it was then that he got the big surprise—the “cute little kids” weren’t all that little anymore. “Shelly was considerably more grown up than the outdated photo in her father’s wallet,” remarks Ira Joe. “I thought she was the prettiest girl in the world.”

The couple’s next meet up was a thinly veiled fix-up by Shelly’s dad. He invited Ira Joe and Shelly for coffee and then made excuses leaving the two to themselves. “Ira talked the whole time,” says Shelly, who liked Ira Joe’s humor, kindness, and love of learning. 

Ira Joe was struck by what a good listener Shelly was. Being a “prolific talker” that seemed like “destiny.” He was also attracted to the way her eyes crinkle when she laughed. But it was her faith in him and her thoughtful wisdom that sealed the deal. 

As the couple began dating, the Wrights took Ira Joe into their “funny, welcoming, entertaining family” and he fell in love with them all. Which was a good thing because the close-knit family did everything together and the couple felt like they were always on a group date. It was sweet shy Shelly who finally put her foot down and demanded time alone with Ira. 

The whirlwind romance ended at the altar after only six months because as Ira Joe says, “I knew right away.” All of Shelly’s siblings were in the large beautiful wedding, which was covered by the local TV station. 

As Ira Joe’s career took off, and the couple made their way East where he became a popular feature and weather reporter for television. His was a familiar face on WNBC, WCBS, and CBS’s “The Early Show.” By then they were a family of six. On their first drive by the fountain and the hot-dog man, the entire family fell in love with Ridgefield, which Ira Joe calls “the place for waves and hellos.” Currently, Ira Joe teaches poetry and creative writing at Mercy College and UConn. He also teaches a TV performing class, communication strategies, and public speaking. He is the author of several books; the most recent a collection of essays entitled Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca. Shelly put her listening skills and wisdom to good use. After raising their family, she became a substance-abuse counselor.

“He still makes me laugh after 46 years of marriage,” says Shelly.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

The Letter M

The Meylers’ Martinis & Meatballs party brings a house to life

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

A Bigger, Better Barn

The Theater Barn hopes to get a makeover

What’s up with the old Ridgefield Press building on Bailey Avenue?

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCocktails, Cookies, and a Curator Tour: A Holiday Party for Members

3 pm Curator Tour 4 pm Holiday Party   Join fellow members to kick off the holidays with some seasonal spirits while trying your hand at contemporary cookie decorating. Enjoy a tour of Helena...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMHot Tuna Acoustic

Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:30pm Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly...

Cost: $62.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 8:45 PMA Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

DANBURY PORSCHE PRESENTS: A Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE! A Night...

Cost: Tickets $60, Meet and Greet ticket bundle $150

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Snowkus Pocus

Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Two shows - 4pm & 7:30pm Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy and HamletHub
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags