Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Letter M

The Meylers’ Martinis & Meatballs party brings a house to life

By Geoffrey Morris


Photographs by Adam Lerner

Allison Meyler’s paintings have a charmingly distinct style: abstract yet unintimidating, colorful yet understated. Her portraits are not true-to-life but capture the soul of the subject. Her nudes exude sensuality but don’t make the coy blush. In the dark of winter, her lively colors and whimsical style reap joy.

It’s this artistic thread that Meyler weaves into the Ridgefield home she shares with husband Stuart and 16-year-old twins Henry and Lily. In 2004, the Meylers moved from the Copps Hill area to this 1890s West Lane farmhouse that sits hard by the road. The first step after moving in was to strip off the wallpaper and paint the entire house a gleaming white, eventually giving the hardwood floors a frosty finish as well. 

It’s on that canvas that Meyler created the current home. A small foyer leads guests into a stylish front room, where small pieces of pottery lines narrow white shelves. A grey reupholstered velvet sofa anchors a handcrafted wooden coffee table. Meyler is a member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and supporter of the group’s annual Festive Home, a pop-up boutique selling holiday gifts. From Festive Home, she added seasonal décor: a floral string of bling, calling birds, and sparkly stockings. A wide opening welcomes visitors into the dining room, where a tag-sale wooden dining table is centered between a wall of bay windows and a white-lacquer sideboard. A swinging door leads to a stark-white kitchen, with a small-tile backsplash, petite center island, and round dining table filling a spherical windowed nook. 

The kitchen leads directly into the family room—which is the star of the show. Large and welcoming, the room is lined on one side by a wall of glass providing a spectacular view of the spacious yard and garden, and by the other with a much-used tile-framed fireplace topped with Meyler’s abstract portrait of daughter Lily. A large sectional anchors the room, punctuated by a circular glass coffee table and accompanied by two mid-century-modern chairs (from the Nutmeg Festival at St. Stephen’s), a bird pillow, and throws.

It’s the family room that holds host to the Meylers’ annual Martinis & Meatballs party. Held in early December, the do is a boisterous affair for 40-some friends who Stuart and Allison have collected from shared interests, through connections of Henry and Lily, and Allison’s art activity. “As you can see from my design sense, I believe in less is more,” says Allison. “So for a party, I did not want to spend the day preparing all these dishes and having guests arrive teetering with platters.”

Now the counter that separates the kitchen from the living room is the martini bar, with vodka, gin, vermouth, stemmed glasses, shakers, and the recipe for this signature drink. A large spigoted glass container holds a pre-made Cosmopolitan mix—a vodka concoction of cranberry juice, lime juice, and Cointreau. Shake and enjoy. And they did.

In the dining room, a silver serving dish of small, piping-hot meatballs rests next to tiny forks and plates. Pigs in a blanket and quichettes break from the M regimen. A glass bowl of white M&Ms (coincidence?) restores order to the lettered theme. 

While Allison’s design skills fill the home, she gets whispers of advice from Sue Appleton-Webster, whose Swoon design store in Westport stocks vintage items—coffee-table books, pillows, furniture (and Meyler’s art). But ultimately the home is Meyler’s own inspiration. “When I see something I like, I get it,” she says. 

“I love to have a connection to my art, whether I created it or bought it. We went to Aldrich Undercover, and we won a collection of paintings. It was a dream come true,” she says of a fundraiser at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. 

And while one finely detailed Aldrich work that hangs in her dining room is wildly different than her own whimsical work, it somehow fits right in. “I love mixing different styles and have them work together—the house is mix of small scenes and vignettes. I just love it.” 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

How We Met: Third Time’s a Charm

A good friend's patience allows Ira Joe Fisher to find the love of his life

A Bigger, Better Barn

The Theater Barn hopes to get a makeover

What’s up with the old Ridgefield Press building on Bailey Avenue?

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCocktails, Cookies, and a Curator Tour: A Holiday Party for Members

3 pm Curator Tour 4 pm Holiday Party   Join fellow members to kick off the holidays with some seasonal spirits while trying your hand at contemporary cookie decorating. Enjoy a tour of Helena...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMHot Tuna Acoustic

Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:30pm Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly...

Cost: $62.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 8:45 PMA Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

DANBURY PORSCHE PRESENTS: A Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE! A Night...

Cost: Tickets $60, Meet and Greet ticket bundle $150

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Snowkus Pocus

Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Two shows - 4pm & 7:30pm Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy and HamletHub
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags