Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ten Minutes With the Newly Elected CT State Senator

Will Haskell's 22 years old––and he won

By Geoffrey Morris


Will Haskell defeated State Senator Toni Boucher, long-term Republican member of the Connecticut legislature, flipping the 26th state senate district to the Democrats for the first time since 1973. The 22-year-old Haskell lives in New Canaan and announced his candidacy while still a student at Georgetown University, where he graduated in May.

Why did you win?
Voters really want an optimistic vision of how we can turn the state around. For Connecticut to succeed, we need to excite the next generation of workers, by bringing innovation and jobs, and keeping young people here.

What was your campaign strategy?
I knocked on 4,000 doors and hosted 142 meet-and-greets. I wanted to talk to as many people as I could.

Why did you spend so much of election morning at East Ridge when you have six other towns to cover?
Ridgefield is sort of the Ohio of the 26th district—if you want to win this district, you have to win Ridgefield. When I saw Ridgefield returns come on election night, I knew we had a good shot at flipping the seat. 

What do you hope to achieve?
Reducing gun violence was a huge part of the campaign, but we need to focus on the economy, such as how to address our massive unfunded pension liabilities.

How does sending another Democrat to Hartford help when Dems have been running things for decades?
I have been honest with voters, saying that both Republicans and Democrats share the blame. People want a new voice and a new perspective and an optimistic vision.  

Why did Barack Obama get involved?
My campaign was fueled by young people—most people on the campaign couldn’t even vote, coming after school to help. There was a lot of enthusiasm. An intern suggested sending a letter to ask if Obama would get involved. I was honored and amazed a few days later to receive a call from President Obama and an endorsement of my campaign.  

How can you create jobs?
It’s not affordable to retire here. Reduce the estate tax and gift tax. Young people are not excited to live here and start a business here. None of my friends from high school are staying here. They are starting careers elsewhere. We need to keep workers here, with student-loan forgiveness plans and other incentives. Invest in mass transit—my generation wants to take trains and not drive to work.

What do you do for a living?
That’s a great question. I’m currently looking at different job opportunities. I’m looking for a part-time job that will afford me some flexibility to make all my committee meetings. Eventually I’d like to go to law school.

Do you play any sports or hobbies?
The worst moment of the campaign was the annual Republican-Democratic softball game, in Wilton. Democrats suffered a crushing defeat for which I was largely responsible. I am not an athlete. 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

The Letter M

The Meylers’ Martinis & Meatballs party brings a house to life

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

How We Met: Third Time’s a Charm

A good friend's patience allows Ira Joe Fisher to find the love of his life

A Bigger, Better Barn

The Theater Barn hopes to get a makeover

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCocktails, Cookies, and a Curator Tour: A Holiday Party for Members

3 pm Curator Tour 4 pm Holiday Party   Join fellow members to kick off the holidays with some seasonal spirits while trying your hand at contemporary cookie decorating. Enjoy a tour of Helena...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMHot Tuna Acoustic

Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:30pm Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly...

Cost: $62.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 8:45 PMA Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

DANBURY PORSCHE PRESENTS: A Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE! A Night...

Cost: Tickets $60, Meet and Greet ticket bundle $150

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Snowkus Pocus

Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Two shows - 4pm & 7:30pm Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy and HamletHub
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags