Secret Bailey’s Treats

Bailey’s Backyard excels at Farm-to-Table

By Geoffrey Morris

Bailey’s Backyard has evolved from a quiet American-style eatery to a regional destination and pioneer in the farm-to-table restaurant movement over the last two decades. Sal Bagliavio has operated Bailey’s since 1999 and last year tapped Zach Campion to lead his culinary creations.

One tradition Campion continues and masters is the Market Table Tasting Menu, which on Wednesdays features four course for $40 ($65 with wine pairings). An exceptional value and an exceptional dining experience, changing week to week. Recent options included starters of pumpking bisque, arugula salad, or butternut-squash fritters; second course of mortadella rangoon, smoked salmon rillette, or seared scallops; and main options: ahi tuna, hanger steak, or eggplant ravioli. Desserts included banana-bread pudding and vegan carrot cake. Half-glass pairings accompany each course.