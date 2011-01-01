Ready, Set, Go, Go, Go

Places to go this holiday season in Ridgefield

Christmas season begins about the time you start reading this magazine, just after Thanksgiving, with a calendar dotted with parties, shopping, and giving. So much of what makes the season special here in Ridgefield are all the groups who makes things happen.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists , for example, got an early start in mid-November with its Festival Home Preview Party on November 16. Festive Home—a holiday pop-up shop—remains open throughout most of December, providing a great shopping destination. Lounsbury House, meanwhile, serves as an anchor for the November 30 Holiday Stroll, then follows up with Teddy Bear Tea for the kids on December 8 and 9, then Ladies Night Out on December 13.

Keeler Tavern brings its 300-plus years of history to Christmas, with its Christmas Luncheons in the Garden House followed by the Polar Express readings for kids.

And the Ridgefield Playhouse offers a sizzling stream of holiday shows, with Ben Vereen, the Nutcracker, and more.

For you, these events are a ticket purchase and a good time. But know that dozens of volunteers make lists, check them eight times, then roll out the magic.