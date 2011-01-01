Ready, Set, Go, Go, Go
Places to go this holiday season in Ridgefield
Christmas season begins about the time you start reading this magazine, just after Thanksgiving, with a calendar dotted with parties, shopping, and giving. So much of what makes the season special here in Ridgefield are all the groups who makes things happen.
Ridgefield Guild of Artists, for example, got an early start in mid-November with its Festival Home Preview Party on November 16. Festive Home—a holiday pop-up shop—remains open throughout most of December, providing a great shopping destination. Lounsbury House, meanwhile, serves as an anchor for the November 30 Holiday Stroll, then follows up with Teddy Bear Tea for the kids on December 8 and 9, then Ladies Night Out on December 13.
Keeler Tavern brings its 300-plus years of history to Christmas, with its Christmas Luncheons in the Garden House followed by the Polar Express readings for kids.
And the Ridgefield Playhouse offers a sizzling stream of holiday shows, with Ben Vereen, the Nutcracker, and more.
For you, these events are a ticket purchase and a good time. But know that dozens of volunteers make lists, check them eight times, then roll out the magic.
Get your start, however, with the TownVibe gift guide.
