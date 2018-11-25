Edit ModuleShow Tags
Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

By Geoffrey Morris


Among the longest serving and highest volume eateries in town will not be found on our list of restaurants. Meals on Wheels stared in the community in 1972, and in 2018 will serve almost 24,000 meals. The board-run non-for-profit does extraordinary work, with the help of 140 volunteers, which include kitchen teams and drivers. One volunteer, Betty Fitzgerald, has been helping for nearly 25 years.

“All of our meals are freshly prepared in our commercial kitchen in Ballard Green,” says Meals on Wheels board chair Dean Miller. “Meals are healthy and delicious, with food donated by among places Ridgefield Organics, the Cake Box, and Ross Bread.” Menus and recipes are reviewed by RVNA registered dietician Meg Whitbeck. Those in need vary: old, young, sick, and well. Says Miller: “We charge a nominal fee but never turn anyone away for financial reasons.”   

Meals on Wheels
25 Gilbert Street,
Ballard Green,
Ridgefield, CT 

203-438-8788

Hours of Operation:
Mon. – Wed. – Fri.
8:00 am – Noon

WAYS TO VOLUNTEER

PREPARE - If you love to cook, join our kitchen staff. You may be preparing hot entrees, making sandwiches or salad. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 7-10 am.

COORDINATE - Do you have good organizational skills? We have a team who packs food according to each client’s requirements. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 7-10 am.

DELIVER - Would you like to meet clients? We deliver to each client’s door and provide a friendly hello and a needed check-in. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 10 am - noon.

November 2018

Today
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCocktails, Cookies, and a Curator Tour: A Holiday Party for Members

3 pm Curator Tour 4 pm Holiday Party   Join fellow members to kick off the holidays with some seasonal spirits while trying your hand at contemporary cookie decorating. Enjoy a tour of Helena...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMHot Tuna Acoustic

Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:30pm Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly...

Cost: $62.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

7:30 PM - 8:45 PMA Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

DANBURY PORSCHE PRESENTS: A Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE! A Night...

Cost: Tickets $60, Meet and Greet ticket bundle $150

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Snowkus Pocus

Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Two shows - 4pm & 7:30pm Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy and HamletHub
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
