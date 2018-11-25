Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

By Geoffrey Morris

Among the longest serving and highest volume eateries in town will not be found on our list of restaurants. Meals on Wheels stared in the community in 1972, and in 2018 will serve almost 24,000 meals. The board-run non-for-profit does extraordinary work, with the help of 140 volunteers, which include kitchen teams and drivers. One volunteer, Betty Fitzgerald, has been helping for nearly 25 years.

“All of our meals are freshly prepared in our commercial kitchen in Ballard Green,” says Meals on Wheels board chair Dean Miller. “Meals are healthy and delicious, with food donated by among places Ridgefield Organics, the Cake Box, and Ross Bread.” Menus and recipes are reviewed by RVNA registered dietician Meg Whitbeck. Those in need vary: old, young, sick, and well. Says Miller: “We charge a nominal fee but never turn anyone away for financial reasons.”

Meals on Wheels

25 Gilbert Street,

Ballard Green,

Ridgefield, CT

203-438-8788

Hours of Operation:

Mon. – Wed. – Fri.

8:00 am – Noon

WAYS TO VOLUNTEER

PREPARE - If you love to cook, join our kitchen staff. You may be preparing hot entrees, making sandwiches or salad. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 7-10 am.

COORDINATE - Do you have good organizational skills? We have a team who packs food according to each client’s requirements. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 7-10 am.

DELIVER - Would you like to meet clients? We deliver to each client’s door and provide a friendly hello and a needed check-in. Monday, Wednesday or Friday 10 am - noon.