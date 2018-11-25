Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Grand Tour de Force

Getting There––Fast––In Style

By Roger Garbow


LEXUS LC500/500H - Lexus created a bold style statement, bringing breathtaking beauty and performance to a brand associated with vanilla.

During the 1950s, a new category of automobile began to flourish in post-war Europe. The Grand Tourer—GT for short—was luxurious, comfortable, and fast. These stylish vehicles were designed for covering long distances at high speeds while coddling the occupants in luxury. The traditional two-door coupe layout included a powerful front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive, and a 2+2 seating arrangement. Which meant there was a hint of a backseat. Whether it was actually inhabitable was not important.

The GT also needed to be a head turner. Swoopy, sexy exteriors were designed as much for cheating the wind as for making a grand entrance at your destination. Many of these original GTs shared components with the automaker’s pure sports cars, but with the added weight and cost of luxury features and amenities. 

Over the years the GT moniker has been watered down, being slapped on the flanks of everything from hardcore, no-compromise sports cars to homely econo-boxes and SUVs in a futile attempt to add some cachet. However, the true GT seems to be having a bit of a true resurgence, even as car sales slide. 

Lexus LC500/LC500H 
Since the brand launched nearly 30 years ago, Lexus has made a lot of money building reliable, if somewhat boring, luxury sedans and SUVs. Their performance variants have been mildly successful, yet the company has had a difficult time competing with European automakers in attracting the enthusiast buyer. The limited production, $375,000 carbon-fiber LFA supercar was widely acclaimed and hinted at future product. Enter the new LC500. This swoopy, wholly original flagship coupe with its sculpted hips and concept car details, looks too exotic to be a production car. In my week with an Ultra White LC500 press vehicle, the Lexus turned heads everywhere. But the LC is much more than just movie star good looks.

Behind the dazzling hourglass grill and low hood sits a naturally-aspirated 5.0 liter V8 packing 471 hp. The engine delivers crisp acceleration across the entire powerband for spirited back road drives or easy highway passing. Switch to Sport or Sport+ modes and each shift of the ten-speed automatic transmission is accompanied by a lovely exhaust bark while the steering and suspension are firmed up for improved handling. 

The LC 500h hybrid version delivers slightly less performance but a big bump in fuel economy while retaining the excellent road manners. Both versions of the LC500 feature an interior no less stunning than the exterior with dramatic shapes and hand-stitched materials surrounding cutting edge technology. The ergonomics are well designed for all-day comfort and ease of use while the Mark Levinson sound system delivers concert hall audio. LC500 is priced at $92,200 while the LC500h is $96,710

Aston Martin DB11
Picture Sean Connery’s iconic James Bond character and you probably have an image of his car as well: a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 from the film Goldfinger. Over the ensuing five decades, Aston Martin has had its ups and downs but they never gave up on the GT. 

Their current offerings deliver gorgeous exteriors the company is famous for, but now paired with cutting-edge technology and even some engines from a partnership with Mercedes-AMG. I recently spent a week with a Jet Black 2018 Aston Martin DB11 (somebody had to do it) powered by Aston’s own 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12. The DB11 looks like it could go 200mph, and with the V12, it can. 

For the cost conscious, there is also a less expensive and less powerful V8 version. 

The car is low, but in Aston fashion, the doors swing up a bit when open to clear curbs. The interior is everything you expect in a British luxury car with gorgeous hand-stitched, two-tone leather covering nearly every surface, including the headliner. The Mercedes-sourced console mounted control and infotainment system works flawlessly. But the real fun begins when you push the start button. 

The V12 fires up with a growl that beckons you to hit your favorite stretch of road. Driving the DB11 is a bit daunting at first because the car is wide, low, and expensive. The ride is firm, but not jarring. The DB11 is surprisingly agile for a big GT car. The acceleration is excellent, going from zero to 60 in only 3.8 seconds. But for all its performance, the DB11 is not a pure sports car. It’s designed to get you from point A to point B quickly and comfortably. And get you the best valet spot when you arrive. James Bond would approve. DB11 prices start at about $200,000.

AND COMING SOON  Bentley Motors reinvigorated the GT category with the excellent Continental GT back in 2003. An entirely new version of the Continental will hit dealers in early 2019. We can’t wait. (photo right)

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Many Meals on Wheels

Ways you can help in the community

The Letter M

The Meylers’ Martinis & Meatballs party brings a house to life

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

How We Met: Third Time’s a Charm

A good friend's patience allows Ira Joe Fisher to find the love of his life

A Bigger, Better Barn

The Theater Barn hopes to get a makeover

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCocktails, Cookies, and a Curator Tour: A Holiday Party for Members

3 pm Curator Tour 4 pm Holiday Party   Join fellow members to kick off the holidays with some seasonal spirits while trying your hand at contemporary cookie decorating. Enjoy a tour of Helena...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMHot Tuna Acoustic

Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:30pm Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Lifelong members, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, formed this spin-off band in the late 60s after performing avidly...

Cost: $62.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 8:45 PMA Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

DANBURY PORSCHE PRESENTS: A Night at the Races with Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series MEET & GREET TICKETS AVAILABLE! A Night...

Cost: Tickets $60, Meet and Greet ticket bundle $150

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever!

Iconic singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector absolutely loves Christmas, and she’ll ring in the holiday season once again with her spirited multi-media show Ronnie...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Snowkus Pocus

Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Two shows - 4pm & 7:30pm Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy and HamletHub
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags