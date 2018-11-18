At Your Service
Caterers in the Bedford area
The holidays can be a great time to leave food production in the creative and capable hands of caterers. “People are looking to sample different flavors and continue to look for lighter fare,” says Christine Salazar, co-owner of Happiness Is Catering. She says their tapas bar has become very popular, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres that embrace seasonal ingredients.
Alexandra Walsh, co-owner of Bedford Gourmet, also notes that “grazing” is trending. She says the company’s meze table is a crowd pleaser—featuring an array of cheeses, breads, dumplings, and crudité. At Maison Privé in Bedford, co-owner Jennifer Vellano is seeing customers asking for “prettier comfort food.” She also says people are asking for seasonality, noting that chicken with pomegranates is very popular for Hanukkah. Hannah Gorman, owner of Revel With DinnerThyme, says “elevated grab and go” fare at holiday parties gives people the ease of attending multiple parties.
