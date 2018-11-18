At Your Service

Caterers in the Bedford area

By Abbe Wichman

The holidays can be a great time to leave food production in the creative and capable hands of caterers. “People are looking to sample different flavors and continue to look for lighter fare,” says Christine Salazar, co-owner of Happiness Is Catering . She says their tapas bar has become very popular, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres that embrace seasonal ingredients.