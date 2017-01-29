Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Where are they now?

Baked Success––over coming rejection and the challenges of Down's Syndrome

By Kara Pound


Collette Divitto doesn’t like to hear the word no.

A Ridgefield native with Down Syndrome, Divitto graduated from Clemson University in 2013 only to find that many employers didn’t want to hire her. After repeated rejection, the now-27-year-old did what any great entrepreneur would do. She created her own path to success. 

Collettey’s Cookies is a cookie company based in Boston, and Divitto is not only the owner, but she also handles all of the recipe creation, staff hiring and training, label design, packaging, production, and day-to-day operations. Collettey’s makes around 4,000 cookies per week and recently signed a big deal with Albertsons grocery chain.

“Every day is a work in progress,” says Divitto, who grew up in Ridgefield and attended Scotland Elementary, Scotts Ridge, and RHS. “She took baking classes in ninth grade and her teacher told me, ‘She’s really good at this. You might want to start thinking about a vocation in this field,’” explains Divitto’s mom, Rosemary Alfredo. “She was constantly baking on the weekends and making up her own recipes. She ended up starting Collettey’s Cookies in 2011.”

After finding local success selling cookies at area businesses like The Cake Box and the now-defunct Fifty Coins Restaurant, Divitto decided to shut down the business before heading to Clemson University for the college’s LIFE Program. It wasn’t until graduation and the big job hunt, that Divitto started looking back at her prior success.

Currently, Divitto is living in the North End of Boston and her cookie accomplishments have landed her on “CBS Evening News” and “Good Morning America” as well as features in Self, Boston Food Journal, and PopSugar. She’s currently in the process of hiring additional staff (all who have various forms of disabilities) and is on the hunt for a larger commercial kitchen space.

“Every day is exciting,” says Divitto, who has perfected her two original cookie recipes, the “Amazing Cookie” (a chocolate chip-cinnamon cookie) and the “Healthy Breakfast Cookie” (oats, almonds, craisins, and honey). “Every day, I get to do what I love.” 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dinner for 50

This Christmas gathering spans nearly a century

Dazzling Duo

A home project sets the stage for fabulously festive christmas

Ten Minutes with Linda Eder

A multi-talented Broadway singer

How We Met: Knocked Off Her Feet

A 'bumpy' start to the relationship

A Place to Gather

Sphere: helping adults with disabilities for 30 years

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
No Events
7:30 PM - 9:15 PMInside F1: 2017 Year in Review

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the...

Cost: $60 | VIP Meet & Greet Bundle: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Danbury Porsche
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRufus Wainwright

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation....

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMJohn Tesh Grand Piano Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show. A four-time Emmy Award...

Cost: $65.00-165.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery & Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway and Cabaret Series It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join three-time...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags