Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

When was Ridgefield Town Hall built?

By Heather Borbeau


The Ridgefield Town Hall is one of the most recognizable buildings on Main Street—and rightfully so. Standing in the center of town for more than 100 years this three-story Georgian revival red-brick building, complete with trademark golden eagle over the entrance, has an exciting story to tell. 

The town-hall building that stands today is actually the third town hall Ridgefield has had. The original was built in 1876. That town hall was destroyed during the Great Fire of 1895. The present town-hall building was designed by Phillip Sunderland and built for $16,000 in 1896 with the financial help of area businessmen. 

In the early days Town Hall served as a center for government and was the hub of community activities: playing movies, hosting lectures, and even holding town dances.  

Ridgefield architect David Scott offered this fact: “The most interesting things I know about Town Hall is that basketball games used to be played in a room in the back.”  

Town Hall was also the headquarters for the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department until the firehouse on Catoonah Street was built in 1908. Photographs show a garage bay on the Bailey Avenue side that was used to house horse-drawn fire engines. 

But the volunteer fire department was not the only non-governmental organization housed at Town Hall. Ridgefield Savings Bank and First National Bank had walk-up windows in the front offices. Since the 1950s renovations (which converted all the space into offices), Town Hall has served as an office for the first selectman, treasurer, town clerk, tax collector, assessor, probate court, and registrars of voters.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dinner for 50

This Christmas gathering spans nearly a century

Dazzling Duo

A home project sets the stage for fabulously festive christmas

Ten Minutes with Linda Eder

A multi-talented Broadway singer

How We Met: Knocked Off Her Feet

A 'bumpy' start to the relationship

A Place to Gather

Sphere: helping adults with disabilities for 30 years

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
No Events
7:30 PM - 9:15 PMInside F1: 2017 Year in Review

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the...

Cost: $60 | VIP Meet & Greet Bundle: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Danbury Porsche
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRufus Wainwright

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation....

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMJohn Tesh Grand Piano Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show. A four-time Emmy Award...

Cost: $65.00-165.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery & Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway and Cabaret Series It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join three-time...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags