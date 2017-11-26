Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Was “Do You Hear What I Hear?” written, well, here?

By Geoffrey Morris


Master composer Noel Regney, who lived on High Ridge Avenue and who died in December 2002 at age 80, wrote the popular Christmas song “Do You Hear What I Hear?” largely in response to the Cuban missile crisis. 

In October 1962, at the height of the standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union over nuclear missiles in Cuba, Regney was meeting with his producer in New York City. “Before I left, we turned on the radio to see if we had been obliterated,” he reported years later. Regney’s anxiety melted into bliss when, as he walked down the street, he saw two babies in side-by-side strollers smiling at each other. 

“All of a sudden my mood was extraordinary,” he explained to an interviewer. When he got home, Regney, a French resistance fighter during World War II, began to write some lyrics. He says he thought of the green fields of his native France, the innocence of newborn lambs, and the peacefulness of the first Christmas. He handed the words to his wife Gloria Shayne, who wrote the music. 

The result is “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Released in November 1962, it sold 250,000 copies in its first week, and Bing Crosby’s 1963 recording of it sold more than a million copies in its first year. Regney also composed such classics as “Rain, Rain, Go Away” and “What’s the Use of Crying.” 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

When was Ridgefield Town Hall built?

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2017

Today
3:00 PMHoliday Jazz

The WCSU Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Jamie Begian, will present a throwback to the greatest holiday variety shows of the '60s and '70s at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Veronica...

Cost: 10

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMWCSU Percussion Ensemble

The WCSU Percussion Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43...

Cost: 6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
8:00 PMWCSU Symphonic Band and Concert Choir

The Symphonic Band and Concert Choir will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside...

Cost: 6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PMTim Currie’s Merry Motown Review

Celebrate the holiday season with an amazing night of nostalgia when Tim Currie’s Motown Review takes you back to the Motor City in the late 1960’s!  The night combines...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Contact Name: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The final coffeehouse of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMAmahl and the Night Visitors

The WCSU Department of Music will present "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the university's Midtown...

Cost: 12.00

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLinda Eder

Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series Hearing the season’s favorite songs sung by one of the most brilliant voices of our time will be a holiday highlight when Linda Eder brings...

Cost: $57

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMSnowkus Pocus

Presented by Cirquetacular Ridgefield Academy Family Series It’s the snowy circus show that will amaze your kids!  Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland...

Cost: $25 Adults, $20 Children

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSnowkus Pocus

Presented by Cirquetacular Ridgefield Academy Family Series It’s the snowy circus show that will amaze your kids!  Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland...

Cost: $25 Adults, $20 Children

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
7:00 PMAmahl and the Night Visitors

The WCSU Department of Music will present "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the university's Midtown...

Cost: 12.00

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU hosts Love Wins Concert

The Love Wins Benefit Concert, A Celebration of Music to Benefit the Ana Grace Marquez-Greene Scholarship Fund at WCSU and featuring Jimmy Greene, will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags