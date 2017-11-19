Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Tell It on the Mountain

Ski Schools Filled with Ridgefielders

By Tracy Holleran


Burke Mountain Academy, a full-time boarding school in East Burke, VT, combines rigorous academics with competitive race training.

Every year, a select group of area teens head north to attend one of the many “mountain schools” in Vermont, either as full-time boarding students, or as day students during the winter months. These dedicated student-athletes spend their days both on and off the mountain, and 12-plus hour days are the norm. But for these passionate kids, they can’t imagine it any other way.

Charlie “Chip” Coffin began racing on the Mount Snow ski team at age ten and caught the eye of coaches from Mount Snow Academy. By seventh grade, he enrolled in their weekend “Jumpstart Program” which runs Friday through Sunday each weekend during the ski season. “Pretty soon, he was saying next year he wanted to go full-time in the winter session program,” says dad Peter. Winter session begins around Thanksgiving, at which point students unenroll from their home schools (which at the time was East Ridge Middle School), and enroll as full-time students at MSA. Working with the home school, students work one-on-one with teachers to continue the same curriculum they began in fall, all while training both on dry-land and on the mountain. 

Weekends are spent competing in races until early April, when the students return to their hometowns to finish out the school year. Charlie, now a sophomore at Ridgefield High School and in his fourth year at MSA, loves that he can play on his high-school soccer team in the fall, spend the winter race training, and is still back in Ridgefield to run track in the spring. Peter explains: “It was a great opportunity for Charlie to really ‘go for it’ and try to excel at something, but education is the most important thing.” 

Peter, an architect, also volunteers his time as a member of the MSA board. As facilities chair, he assisted with the conversion of an inn purchased by the school that now serves as both a classroom and residential facility. “Charlie lives at the MSA residence four days a week, and lives with us at our Vermont house on weekends,” Peter says.  

Laura Shea, her husband, and their five children began their journey many years ago with week-long ski vacations to Smuggler’s Notch. “We noticed that skiing each day for seven days, they each got significantly better by the end of the trip,” says Laura. Soon they were looking into buying a home in Vermont. After a few winters of weekend programs, they decided to enroll the oldest two boys at the Okemo Mountain School.

Each November, Laura moves up to Vermont with all the kids in tow so they could spend their winter at OMS. Mornings consist of “dry-land” workouts and race training on the mountain, and afternoons are reserved for academics. Each evening the students have chores, then it’s home to bed. 

For those who do not have homes in the area, host families house the students during the season. Like Charlie at MSA, once the the ski season concludes, they return home to complete the school year. 

This coming year, four Sheas will be at OMS, and oldest son, Jack, will be a junior at the Burke Mountain Academy, a full-time boarding school in East Burke. BMA combines a rigorous academic curriculum with highly competitive race training.  

Mackenzie Laurion, of Fairfield,  is currently a junior boarding full-time at Green Mountain Valley School in Waitsfield. Students here also complete a rigorous academic schedule while training at Sugarbush Mountain. During the winter, there is a musical production and every student is involved. “Mackenzie didn’t want to give up her other sports, and here she will be well rounded,” says mom Alison. “GMVS is the perfect mix of academics and athletics,” Mackenzie says. 

Alison notes that when considering such a program, “you really have to know your child. The students have an incredibly demanding schedule, so passion is key.” 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dinner for 50

This Christmas gathering spans nearly a century

Dazzling Duo

A home project sets the stage for fabulously festive christmas

Ten Minutes with Linda Eder

A multi-talented Broadway singer

How We Met: Knocked Off Her Feet

A 'bumpy' start to the relationship

A Place to Gather

Sphere: helping adults with disabilities for 30 years

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
No Events
7:30 PM - 9:15 PMInside F1: 2017 Year in Review

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the...

Cost: $60 | VIP Meet & Greet Bundle: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Danbury Porsche
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRufus Wainwright

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation....

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMJohn Tesh Grand Piano Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show. A four-time Emmy Award...

Cost: $65.00-165.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery & Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway and Cabaret Series It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join three-time...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags