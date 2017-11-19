(Taylor) Swift Action

The Grammy-winning star's attention caught by local Ridgefield student

By Geoffrey Morris

“Hey, Lindsay! How’s the figure skating going?” Taylor Swift exclaimed to Lindsay Toia, as the super­star singer greeted the Ridgefield High School senior.

Toia had posted a video of herself figure skating to Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” and it caught Swift’s attention. That and other parts of Toia’s life inspired Swift to invite her and handful of other girls for one of her “Secret Sessions” at her oceanfront Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home in October, to listen to her then-un-released album Reputation, which went public November 10.

“My mom and I met Taylor’s mother, father, and brother, and of course Taylor herself,” says Toia of the experience. “Despite her large success, Taylor is one of the most humble and caring people I have ever spoken with. She is a successful woman who uses her passion of music to communicate her emotions to a larger audience, making her work exceptionally relatable for its listeners. She is even more charitable than what is shown to the world.”