Let’s Not Meat Up

Bareburger tantalizes with an impossibly good non-meat burger

By Geoffrey Morris


From the people who bring you grass-fed ostrich meat, elk meat, cow meat, and more comes The Impossible Burger. Bareburger is a family-style restaurant and bar at 38 Danbury Road, famous for its selection of grass-fed red meat.

Bareburger’s newest burger is meatless, concocted from simple, all-natural ingredients like wheat, coconut oil, potatoes, and heme, a molecule that gives beef its distinct flavor. Because it’s made entirely from plants, Impossible Burger uses 25 percent of the water and 5 percent of the land used to generate beef from a cow. Kapow.

The burger is the brainchild of Pat Brown, who brought together scientists, chefs, farmers, and flavor experts to analyze meat at the molecular level to determine precisely why meat smells, handles, cooks and tastes the way it does. The team focused first on beef, particularly hamburger, due to beef’s large environmental footprint and the burger’s iconic status in global food culture.  

Bareburger
38 Danbury Road
Ridgefield, CT
203-438-2278

bareburger.com

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

