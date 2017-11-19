Edit ModuleShow Tags
Dazzling Duo

A home project sets the stage for fabulously festive christmas

By Julia Bruce


Photos by Rana Faure

Rebecca and Scott Baglio are decisive people. They both knew shortly after meeting that they were right for each other. Similarly, in 2011, after an impromptu stop at an open house for a listing in north Ridgefield, the couple was intrigued. Ridgefield had everything they were looking for, and the house, a large colonial, was in a neighborhood they had grown to love. “We wanted to see if we could make it in the suburbs,” said the city dwellers.

Once settled, Rebecca knew she wanted to make some design changes. The Baglios had accumulated a lot of things from three prior moves, none of which reflected her present style. With the help of Andrea Romeo, a close friend, Rebecca transformed a dark living room into a bright, chic, modern oasis. The only thing that remained untouched was an oversized bar in the corner. “My husband loves that bar and refused to let me girl it up.”

This small redecorating project blossomed into a business opportunity for the friends. Realizing their compatibility and how their individual strengths complimented each other, the two decided in 2015 to create Romeo + Baglio Design. Andrea is a certified interior decorator, and while Rebecca’s background is in law, she has always loved design and considers herself a “people person, not someone to be stuck behind a desk.” Both have a flair for combining the traditional with modern touches for an eclectic vibe.

In addition to private homes, Rebecca and Andrea’s loyalty to shopping local has resulted in numerous commercial clients such as Lucy’s, Whip Salon, and Craig’s Fine Jewelry. 

When the Baglios bought their house, it was marketed as perfect for entertaining. Since moving in, they have done plenty of that. “We both come from large, close-knit Italian families that love to celebrate all occasions,” says Rebecca, and no holiday epitomizes family gathering like Christmas.

The holiday season at the Baglio house officially kicks off with a neighborhood party and the lighting of the 30-foot tree in their frontyard. “Growing up, I was always surrounded by a big family during the holidays and we continue that tradition today for our own children.”

Coming inside, guests are immediately drawn to the redone living room, where a towering tree, adorned with white ornaments and wrapped in silver ribbon presides

. Black and white faux fur stockings hang from the mantle over the fireplace. Brooklyn, the family’s white Goldendoodle, amusingly coordinates with the décor as she makes herself at home on the sofa.  Delicious looking cupcakes wait on a decorative tray on Steve’s cherished bar, which Rebecca refers to as “the heart of the house.”

When styling the dining room, Rebecca and Andrea decided to emphasize the existing color scheme of the house, creating a winter wonderland of gold, silver, and white; a fun variation on the customary red and green. Whimsical blue balls add just the right pop of color, which is echoed by glass water goblets in the same hue.

Unexpected touches such as cocktail glasses filled with bubbly champagne and garnished with sprigs of rosemary wait on a marble slab serving board. On the wall facing the dining room table, is a framed Hermes scarf that is imprinted with scenes of Madison Avenue, a sentimental reminder of Rebecca’s days of working in the city.

“These scarves are truly works art, it seemed a shame to keep it in a drawer.” The Frame Shop in town undertook the painstaking process of mounting and framing Rebecca’s keepsake of earlier days. A nativity scene under a glass cloche cake stand is another example of a twist on classic holiday decor. The entire room is a conglomeration of traditional style with contemporary touches that make it truly unique. 

Decoration isn’t limited to just the downstairs. Following the winding staircase lined with pillar candles to the second floor, you find a little girls Nutcracker dream in Rebecca’s daughter’s bedroom. A seven-foot glittering pink tree glows in the corner, bringing a bit of the Christmas spirit upstairs.

In fact, both Rebecca’s daughters dance in the Enchanted Garden’s Nuts About the Nutcracker, an annual performance that benefits local charities. “It’s important to remind our girls about the giving back to their community, especially during the holiday season,” she says.

Between their children’s activities and her design business, the Baglio family has strong connections to our community and no intention of leaving Ridgefield. “I’m staying in this house forever,” Rebecca states. “You’re going to find me playing bingo in Founders Hall when I’m old.” And most likely, she’ll be planning on how to redecorate it.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

