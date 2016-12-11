To the Max and Back

Max 40 Restaurant & Bar is a New York style steakhouse that also scores with fresh seafood and raw bar

Max 40 Restaurant & Bar on Mill Plain Road in Danbury is one of those places you go when you want to go big: good food in an elegant setting, with well-trained staff. It’s a New York steakhouse with a modern touch and cheery staff.

The dining room is spacious—tables are large enough for generous portions, yet intimate enough for friendly conversation. The bar area is more relaxed.

Its bountiful raw bar and seafood selections arrive daily.

Appetizers pull heavily from the sea: tuna tartar, clams casino, and Prince Edward Island mussels. Entrees include an Italian flare: chicken picatta, veal Milanese, and a sausage rigatoni. There are at least six steaks, healined by the 40-day-aged prime angus. In addition, there are hearty salads: crabmeat, shrimp & calamari, roast beet, traditional wedge, and Caesar.