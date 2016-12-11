Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ten Minutes with Liz Goldstone

Co-founder of Family Face Time

By Geoffrey Morris


Liz Goldstone worked as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian before moving to Ridgefield in 1991. She and husband Steven, the former CEO of RJR Nabisco, helped create Founders Hall. Liz has given time and energy to Danbury Hospital, and now at Lounsbury House. She and colleague Kerri Glass have launched Family Face Time, to encourage families to sit down and share screen-free dinners. 

Founders Hall opened 13 years ago, for members of the community over 60. How’s it going?
It brings so much joy to so many people. A lot of elderly had said they felt invisible, and now so many say, “We are not invisible anymore. We are welcomed and embraced. I don’t have to move away from town.”

What got you involved in Lounsbury House?
It has had such significance for me and Steven. We were looking at houses in Bedford, then drove through Ridgefield and Lounsbury House really caught our eye. It attracted us to town. I wanted to help make sure that this landmark continued as it was. It had lost its relevance. 

What did you do at Danbury Hospital?
We wanted to re-introduce the human touch. We wanted nurses and doctors to introduce themselves to patients—and not just come in and start poking around. That was lost. Now everyone from the janitor to the top physician has to go through this training, to make you vulnerable and feel what it’s like to be a patient. Danbury Hospital has had great success implementing this.

Why Family Face Time?
Family Face Time comes from seeing what our culture does to a family. Sports, academics, and busy-ness are a huge interference to families getting together. Then throw in technology.

Does it resonate with people?
Yes, it sure does. People are seeing its relevance. People do not have time for family dinners, but all of the research will tell you that there is much reduced risky behavior if a family interacts around its own dinner table. It’s really important for the kids and parents to be at the same table—their own table—together, without others or any distractions.

How does it work?
We partnered with four restaurants—Parma Market, Milillo Farms, Genoa Deli, and Southwest Cafe. You register at familyfacetime.org. On specified dates, you get a basket and a really good, healthy meal. This basket becomes a symbol. Its function is to hold the phones and iPads while you have dinner. But if someone feels like they all need to be together, they can bring out the basket, and that means: Let’s talk.

The basket seems like a good way to keep it going. We also offer mad-libs and other fun games to play, to start dialogue. It really takes the heaviness off, and for some people the interaction is never that easy. We wanted a fun element, so that it becomes natural hanging-around time.

How do you measure its success? 
Most projects I try to do are three- to five-year projects. We are in the pilot phase. After 18 months we will refine it. Then after three or four years we can bring it to a larger audience. 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Keeler Tavern Cannonball Gala

Honoring the Museum’s past presidents––plus a performance by Danbury High School students

Ridgefield VNA Fall Dinner

Annual Fundraising Dinner

School of Rock Grand Opening

The school's celebrates the opening of its first branch in Ridgefield

Boys & Girls Club Gala

Celebrating its 80th anniversary

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: War Horse

National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PMMet Opera Encore in HD: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Glisten, Glimmer, Glow

Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:15 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags