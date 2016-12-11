School of Rock Grand Opening

The school's celebrates the opening of its first branch in Ridgefield

The School of Rock held a ribbon cutting, celebrating the opening of its first branch in Ridgefield on September 17. School of Rock provides a learning environment for students of every skill level with an interest in a variety of instruments.

Students can learn how to play drums, bass, and guitar, as well as vocals. Top students can take to the stage with their classmates in front of live audiences and rock out in a real-life, pint-sized band.