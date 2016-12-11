Romancing the Stone

Get Bejeweled for the Holidays

By Cynthia Bell

The ideal pairing for an elegant outfit: Deep jewel tones in velvet mixed with a metallic top and shimmery jacquard pants. Merchandise is courtesy of the Penny Pincher Boutique in Bedford Hills. Photos by Douglas Foulke at Sarah's Wine Bar, West Lane.

Winter is a wonderful time to warm up to clothes that are lush and plush, particularly at party time. This season there is no shortage of dresses, tops, pants, and jackets in deep hues of emerald, ruby, and sapphire found in luxurious fabrics of velvet or silk. Jacquard weaves in brocade, damask, and tapestry take texture to a whole new level and gold and silver intertwine as accent pieces. Black lace always adds a bit of fun or fantasy. Birth stones double down as gems that adorn not only the neck or hands since you’ll see beading and embellishments on bags and shoes.

Some of our favorite local retailers were queried about their shopping habits. Jenn Shotkus, buyer at Lyn Evans Designs on Main Street, says that this holiday-fashion look is about elegant colors and sophisticated styles. “Even though holiday looks have been trending more casual, I still bring the art of dressing up into our stores. Our customers love the versatility of dressy and novelty tops, so I buy fabulous pieces that can be worn with jeans on a date night, or to the fundraiser event in velvet,” says Shotkus.

Melinda Arkin is the owner of Penny Pincher , a luxury consignment boutique in Bedford Hills, founded in 1985 to provide high-quality clothing at a discounted price. Penny Pincher has a selection of both modern-day and vintage pieces. Not only does Arkin appreciate the rich jewel tones in velvets and the tinsel sparkle seen in the season’s trends, she also likes the smart layering in multi-textured fabrics, like metal-brocade detail which is both edgy and classic. Much of what Arkin refers to can be seen in this winter’s fashion magazines where rules are meant to be broken, like mixing multiple patterns.

Finally, it’s those unique pieces that wrap up the finishing touch. Ursula Hanavan, owner of Interiors & Designs by Ursula on Main Street, carries a wide array of accessories. In her store you’ll find everything from crystal necklaces and chandelier earrings to brooches and embroidered handbags. So indulge yourself this season and be the toast of the town.

Pretty Lady

This holiday, a polished, pretty face compliments elegant fashion. To capture the look we turned to Nicole Daisy Toye, personal makeupartist to Martha Stewart. Toye loves the luminous, shimmery, and frosty colors that work beautifully with this season’s clothes. To start, Toye uses an illuminating tinted moisturizer (a favorite is by Laura Mercier) to achieve an overall glow.

Instead of powder blushes, she likes a liquid blush applied to the apples of the cheeks. Then sweep a neutral color like vanilla satin (like one by Mac Cosmetics) over the entire lid and then apply a pearly iridescent color to the lower lid like L’Oreal Paris eye shadow in Silver 290. Toye also likes to use a gel or cream liner in silver along the upper and lower lash line. To finish, add three mini short false lashes (Ardele has good ones) to the center of the upper eyelid.

End with a coat of black, opaque mascara. Finally, Toye, a makeup artist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York, loves a soft mouth with a bit of color that she achieves by placing a touch of berry stain in the pout of the lower lip and tops with a nude gloss. So now go out and shine!