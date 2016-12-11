Edit ModuleShow Tags
Romancing the Stone

Get Bejeweled for the Holidays

By Cynthia Bell


The ideal pairing for an elegant outfit: Deep jewel tones in velvet mixed with a metallic top and shimmery jacquard pants. Merchandise is courtesy of the Penny Pincher Boutique in Bedford Hills.

Photos by Douglas Foulke at Sarah's Wine Bar, West Lane.

Winter is a wonderful time to warm up to clothes that are lush and plush, particularly at party time. This season there is no shortage of dresses, tops, pants, and jackets in deep hues of emerald, ruby, and sapphire found in luxurious fabrics of velvet or silk. Jacquard weaves in brocade, damask, and tapestry take texture to a whole new level and gold and silver intertwine as accent pieces. Black lace always adds a bit of fun or fantasy. Birth stones double down as gems that adorn not only the neck or hands since you’ll see beading and embellishments on bags and shoes. 

Some of our favorite local retailers were queried about their shopping habits. Jenn Shotkus, buyer at Lyn Evans Designs on Main Street, says that this holiday-fashion look is about elegant colors and sophisticated styles. “Even though holiday looks have been trending more casual, I still bring the art of dressing up into our stores. Our customers love the versatility of dressy and novelty tops, so I buy fabulous pieces that can be worn with jeans on a date night, or to the fundraiser event in velvet,” says Shotkus.

Melinda Arkin is the owner of Penny Pincher, a luxury consignment boutique in Bedford Hills, founded in 1985 to provide high-quality clothing at a discounted price. Penny Pincher has a selection of both modern-day and vintage pieces. Not only does Arkin appreciate the rich jewel tones in velvets and the tinsel sparkle seen in the season’s trends, she also likes the smart layering in multi-textured fabrics, like metal-brocade detail which is both edgy and classic. Much of what Arkin refers to can be seen in this winter’s fashion magazines where rules are meant to be broken, like mixing multiple patterns.

Finally, it’s those unique pieces that wrap up the finishing touch. Ursula Hanavan, owner of Interiors & Designs by Ursula on Main Street, carries a wide array of accessories. In her store you’ll find everything from crystal necklaces and chandelier earrings to brooches and embroidered handbags. So indulge yourself this season and be the toast of the town.

Pretty Lady

This holiday, a polished, pretty face compliments elegant fashion. To capture the look we turned to Nicole Daisy Toye, personal makeupartist to Martha Stewart. Toye loves the luminous, shimmery, and frosty colors that work beautifully with this season’s clothes. To start, Toye uses an illuminating tinted moisturizer (a favorite is by Laura Mercier) to achieve an overall glow.

Instead of powder blushes, she likes a liquid blush applied to the apples of the cheeks. Then sweep a neutral color like vanilla satin (like one by Mac Cosmetics) over the entire lid and then apply a pearly iridescent color to the lower lid like L’Oreal Paris eye shadow in Silver 290. Toye also likes to use a gel or cream liner in silver along the upper and lower lash line. To finish, add three mini short false lashes (Ardele has good ones) to the center of the upper eyelid.

End with a coat of black, opaque mascara. Finally, Toye, a makeup artist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York, loves a soft mouth with a bit of color that she achieves by placing a touch of berry stain in the pout of the lower lip and tops with a nude gloss. So now go out and shine!

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Real Estate - On the Market

December 2016

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: War Horse

National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMMet Opera Encore in HD: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Glisten, Glimmer, Glow

Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:15 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
