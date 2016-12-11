Keeler Tavern Cannonball Gala

Honoring the Museum’s past presidents––plus a performance by Danbury High School students

On October 21, Keeler Tavern Museum held its annual Cannonball Gala at Salem Golf Club to honor the Museum’s past presidents from the last 50 years. Guests enjoyed an evening of dinner, dancing as well as live and silent auctions. The event included a surprise song-and-dance performance, in the flavor of Hamilton, by students from Danbury High School.

Clockwise from top left: Aryn Cluney, Jean Prusko, Katie Diamond, and Sarah Blandford.

The Danbury High School band.

Jill Maguire, Peggy Thomas, Joel Third, and Bruce Maguire.