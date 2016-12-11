Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

How We Met: The Girl Next Door

60 years later and still going strong

By Gerri Lewis


Nancy Bossidy wasn’t exactly the girl next door, but she did live in the same Pittsfield, Massachusetts, neighborhood as her future husband, Larry. She rode her bike to the local ballfield where her brother and the guys, Larry included, would have pickup baseball games. They attended the same church and often frequented the same movie theater. “I definitely knew who he was,” says Nancy. “Everyone knew him.”

Larry was a popular, star athlete whose name appeared regularly in the local newspaper. He worked in the family-owned shoe store and was an altar boy at their church. But while Nancy and Larry lived in the same neighborhood, they went to different high schools and hung out with different crowds. Larry was a baseball pitcher at Pittsfield High School, on track for a professional-baseball career. Nancy was a year younger and a cheerleader for rival school St. Joseph Central High. 

While Nancy wasn’t totally certain Larry was interested, small things suggested that maybe he liked her. There were those frequent glances her way during Mass at the neighborhood church. She noticed the family car, an easily recognizable Hudson, riding around Park Square waiting for the last bus she often took home. 

By the time he graduated from high school, Larry had a full scholarship to Colgate University. At the same time, he was to be offered $40,000 to play professional baseball. However, when his father got wind of a scout en route to the family home with a check in hand, he instructed Larry’s mother not to open the door. He believed there was more security in a college education than in a professional-sports career. She didn’t let him in. 

That summer before Larry headed off to Colgate, Nancy was working the concession at the Palace Movie Theater. Her girlfriend worked the ticket booth. One day Larry showed up at the movie theater, marched right up to her friend and said, “I don’t want to buy a ticket. I just want to see Nancy.” And so began a courtship that ended after Nancy’s two years at St. Regis College.

Now after 60 years together, nine children, 31 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, Nancy says they have been fortunate to have had such an amazing life together, which has included lots of travel. In razor-sharp detail, she recounts Larry’s successful career as a top executive at GE, and as the top executive at AlliedSignal and Honeywell. Financial World Magazine named him CEO of the Year in 1994, and CEO Magazine did the same in 1998. She credits a GE colleague of Larry who steered the couple to Ridgefield where their growing family could have more house for the money. “We are so grateful because we love Ridgefield.” 

But there is one story Nancy only found out a few years ago. Larry’s glances at Nancy in church when he was still in high school always brought a strong reprimand from his strict and proper mother, who thought it rude. But Larry reassured his mom that in this case it was okay to stare because he was only looking at the girl he would one day marry.

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Keeler Tavern Cannonball Gala

Honoring the Museum’s past presidents––plus a performance by Danbury High School students

Ridgefield VNA Fall Dinner

Annual Fundraising Dinner

School of Rock Grand Opening

The school's celebrates the opening of its first branch in Ridgefield

Boys & Girls Club Gala

Celebrating its 80th anniversary

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: War Horse

National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PMMet Opera Encore in HD: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Glisten, Glimmer, Glow

Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:15 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags