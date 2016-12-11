Holiday Happenings!

Holiday happenings in Ridgefield thru Dec 18

Downtown Ridgefield Holiday Stroll pops the season into action on December 2 and 3, with carriage rides, ice sculptures, food, music.

Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique kicks off December 6 through 10 at Keeler Tavern Garden House. A festive holiday tradition welcomes family, friends, and business associates in the Garden House at Keeler. keelertavernmuseum.org

Ridgefield Chorale’s Holiday Pops Concert will takes place December 11 at 4 pm at the Ridgefield Playhouse. This year the concert will benefit the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

50th Anniversary Holiday Party to celebrate five decades of both the Ridgefield Chamber and Keeler Tavern, December 14, at 5 pm. Tickets are $50. keeler­tavernmuseum.org

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Carols by Candlelight , December 17 at 7 pm. A beautiful performance by a powerful local choir.

A Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays , December 18 at 7:30 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series.