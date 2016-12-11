Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...
Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23
Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »
National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...
Cost: $25
Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View map »
Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...
Cost: $25
Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View map »
Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...
Cost: $15
Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »
Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...
Cost: Free
Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT 06840
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »
On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...
Cost: $25
Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View map »
