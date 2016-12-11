Boys & Girls Club Gala

Celebrating its 80th anniversary

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield held its 80th-anniversary gala on Saturday, November 5, at its Governor Street campus. Some 250 people honored State Rep. John Frey, Rob and Liz Ellis, and Brian and Denise Qualey.

Club kids Mia Liu, Annie Cozens, and Sarah Furfaro with director of operations Kristin Goncalves.

The 80th-anniversary-gala sponsors GE Appliances and Aitoro Appliance.

Debbie Haughney, Mary Nyland, and Katie Keppler.