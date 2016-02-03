Art: Smile for the Paint Brush

Famous portrait artist John Howard Sanden's list of sitters ranges from African royalty to US Presidents

John Howard Sanden is one of the most sought-after portrait artists in the world.

His list of sitters includes 95 top business leaders, 48 university presidents, 40 of the nation’s most generous philanthropists, five US cabinet secretaries, three senators, five African kings, and one US President and first lady (George and Laura Bush).

Twice the Ridgefielder has traveled to Nigeria to paint state portraits of African hereditary kings—his Majesty the Alaafin of Oyo is shown here.