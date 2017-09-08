Vanessa Williams in Concert

WIN TICKETS to a rare live performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Nov 4

**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Vanessa Williams in Concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook page and like the post about the show.

Vanessa Williams is an actress, singer, dancer, author, mother of 4 fierce kids and Bedford resident. Best known for her hits “Save the Best for Last,” “Dreamin,” and “Colors of the Wind” among others, Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today.

She has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has sold millions of albums worldwide and she has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television. See one of her rare live performances right here in her (and your) own backyard!