Tuesdays With Morrie: The Play

WIN TICKETS to a new production and 20th anniversary of the NY Times best-selling book––Nov 5

**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Tuesdays With Morrie: The Play at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook page and like the post about the show.

A new production of Mitch Albom’s New York Times best-selling book, “Tuesdays With Morrie”, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the uplifting, touching and at-times funny story chronicling the relationship between an old professor dying of ALS and his former student who visits him every Tuesday for the “last class” of Morrie’s life.

STARRING

Brandon Ewald (Mitch) – Brandon has trained at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, Brave New Institute and Remedios Creative. He holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts from Augsburg College and is an accomplished fight choreographer.

Gabriele Angieri (Morrie) – A native of New York City, Gabriele can currently be seen starring as the FBI Profiler Saul Aitken in the independent feature, “Profile of a Killer”, on Amazon Prime.

“Unforgettable! No matter how well you tell the story, the play makes it more vivid, more shattering, more humorous.” — NY Magazine