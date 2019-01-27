Taste of Fairfield WinterFest

The culinary event of the year returns on Sunday Jan 27

TownVibe/Fairfield Magazine is proud to bring the Taste of Fairfield to the community once again––this time indoors with WinterFest!

Restaurants, specialty markets, winemakers, craft brewers, and others will serve their signature cuisine and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area. Plus great entertainment.

The venue is the lavish Brooklawn Country Club, offering a great, warm indoor space, with plenty of parking and elbow room.

Brooklawn Country Club​

500 Algonquin Road

Fairfield, CT

Sunday, Jan 27, 2019

Noon to 4 pm

Extra, extra, read all about it. There's nothing extra about the $50 general admission. The ticket price includes everything! All food, drinks, entertainment, dancing, comedy, bowling (even bowling shoes) are ALL included in the ticket price!



Click here for Tickets

FOOD

Gourmet Pizza, Lobster Sliders, Moo Shu Pork Tacos, Cajun Shrimp, Pulled Pork Mini Sliders, Lobster Bisque, Vegetable Bisque, Chengdou Dumplings & Cold Noodles, Ciopppino, Stuffed Clams, BBQ Wings, Beef Chili, and much more!



Pastries, Yogurt Parfait, Cookies, Cannolis, Mini Cupcakes and more!



DRINKS

Cucumber Lemonade Vodka, Cranberry Ginger Mule, Whiskey, Assorted Wines, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee, Organic Juices and more!



ENTERTAINMENT

DJ from Nicholson Events Inc. Music & Entertainment,

Silent disco dance floor,

Rock n' Bowl (including bowling shoes)

Kids' craft & face-painting area,

Comedians from Fairfield Comedy Club @1:30 PM,

Photo booth (also free!)

Participating Restaurants: Alina's Cakes and Cookies, Artisan, Asylum Distillery, B. Good, The Chelsea, CT Cookie Company, Deutsch Wines, Fairfield Craft Ales, Firehouse Grill, Fred, the Granola Bar, Hub and Spoke, Little Pub, Lobster Craft, Mr Crab, Ninety 9 Bottles, Romanacci Pizza Bar, Planet Fuel, Rive Bistro, Sea House Clambakes & Catering, Shearwater Coffee Roaster, SHU Fairfield, Valor Spirits, Wings Over Fairfield

VIP Lounge Sponsor

DJ/Entertainment Sponsor

Premiere Sponsor