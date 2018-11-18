Ben Vereen: Steppin’ Out for the Holidays

Legendary Tony Award-winning actor BEN VEREEN performs a showstopping evening of song and dance mixed with holiday songs to celebrate something for everyone! Mixed in with stories of his life, seasoned with insight and humor, Ben performs signature numbers such as: ‘Magic To Do’ from Pippin (TONY Award), ‘Wait For It’ from Hamilton, ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked, ‘Mr. Bojangles,’ and ‘Life Is Just A Bowl of Cherries,’ including a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra. In addition, ‘Tis the Season’ for some holiday favorites from both Hanukkah and Christmas as we join Ben in lighting the first candle to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah right on stage!

In addition to his award-winning turn in Pippin, Vereen’s Broadway career is studded with starring roles in Chicago, Fosse, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, Hair, I’m Not Rappaport, Jelly’s Last Jam, Sweet Charity, Chicago, A Christmas Carol to name a few. He has appeared in many feature films, co-starring with Chris Rock in Top Five, Richard Gere in Time Out of Mind, and Laverne Cox inThe Rocky Horror Picture Show. Vereen also appeared in Funny Lady, All That Jazz, Idlewild, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and others. His memorable television roles include Chicken George in “ROOTS” and Louis Armstrong in “Louis Armstrong – Chicago Style.” He has also made guest appearances on “Hot In Cleveland,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.”

Ben can currently be seen in season 1 and 2 of Amazon’s hit TV series SNEAKY PETE. He recently acted on both the new MAGNUM P.I. series on CBS, and STAR on FOX.

Note: Start the festivities a little early in the lobby at 3:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting and try some great vintages offered by Treasury Wine Estates, a Global Wine Company. All ticketholders of this show will be entered in a raffle to win the opportunity to drive a BMW for a weekend, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield.

