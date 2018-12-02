A Visit to Santa's House

WIN TICKETS to this Burr Mansion annual tradition––Dec 8 & 9

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets or four tickets to "A Visit to Santa's House" on Saturday Dec 8 & Sunday Dec 9. To enter simply go to our Facebook page and make a comment on the post with whether you would like to win two or four tickets.

This beloved Fairfield tradition is back! Historic Burr Homestead will be transformed into Santa's own house during the holidays, allowing young guests the opportunity to meet Santa, share a story with Mrs. Claus, sing holiday carols and more!

A Visit to Santa's House hours are 10am-4pm Saturday & 10am-2pm Sunday.

Fairfield Burr Homestead

739 Old Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824