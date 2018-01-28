Taste of Fairfield WinterFest

The culinary event of the year returns on Jan 28

TownVibe/Fairfield Magazine is proud to bring the Taste of Fairfield to the community once again––this time indoors with WinterFest!

Restaurants, specialty markets, winemakers, craft brewers, and others will serve their signature cuisine and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area.

There will be music, standup comedy, silent disco, bowling, and roving entertainment.

The venue is the lavish Brooklawn Country Club, offering a great, warm indoor space, with plenty of parking and elbow room.

Brooklawn Country Club​

Fairfield, CT

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018

Noon to 4 pm

Extra, extra, read all about it. There's nothing extra about the $50 general admission. The ticket price includes everything! All food, drinks, entertainment, dancing, comedy, bowling (even bowling shoes) are ALL included in the ticket price! click here for tickets

Participating Restaurants: Artisan , Asylum Distillery , Deutsch Wines , Fairfield Cheese Company , Fairfield Craft Ales , Fred, Hub and Spoke , Lobster Craft , Rive Bistro , Shearwater Coffee Roaster , SHU Fairfield , Valor Spirits , Wings Over Fairfield

VIP Lounge Sponsor

DJ/Entertainment Sponsor

Premiere Sponsor