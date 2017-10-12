John Tesh in Concert

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show.

A four-time Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy nominee, Tesh’s highly successful and varied career path includes a 10-year run as anchor on “Entertainment Tonight,” six hit public television specials, including his landmark “Live At Red Rocks” in 1994, a string of No. 1 radio hits and his popular nationally syndicated radio show “Intelligence For Your Life.”

His musical accolades since releasing his debut album “Tour De France” in 1988 include a Keyboard Magazine Award; a 2003 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album for his double CD “The Power of Love” and gold certification for his “Live At Red Rocks” album. John Tesh’s radio show “Intelligence for Your Life” can be heard weeknights on WEBE 108fm.