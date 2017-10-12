Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Jane Lynch in Concert

WIN TICKETS––Ring in the holidays with award-winning actress and star from "Glee"–– Sat Dec 2

By Kara Shea


**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Jane Lynch's “A Swingin’ Little Christmas”at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook page and on the post about the show, make a comment with any holiday song you like.

Join Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch, as she shines in “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” Best known for her iconic role of Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee, Lynch's career has spanned decades. From the movies Best in Show and 40-Year Old Virgin to Broadway, as well as TV, appearing frequently on Criminal Minds, and hosting Hollywood Game Night

There is nothing this woman can’t do, and she brings it all to the stage for a night filled with laughter and merriment. Along with Tim Davis, a music business veteran, who has previously worked on Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast and many more blockbuster hits- and Kate Flannery, otherwise known as Meredith Palmer on NBC hit series The Office; this musical triumph is bound to spread cheer.

Lynch sings, dances, and jokes her way through a tribute to the holidays, with songs from her brand new album A Swingin’ Little Chritmas, and other Holiday classics.

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

John Tesh in Concert

WIN TICKETS––Kick off the holidays and feel good with award-winning singer & beloved host–– Fri Dec 1

Darlene Love Christmas Show

This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer rings in the holidays at the Ridgefield Playhouse Nov 18

A Journey for Healing Depression

Understanding our Veterans in this award-winning documentary "Almost Sunrise"––PBS Nov. 13

Vanessa Williams in Concert

A rare live performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Head, Heart & Hand––Sponsored

The Apple Blossom School and Family Center is a Waldorf school in Wilton

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:15 PMInside F1: 2017 Year in Review

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the...

Cost: $60 | VIP Meet & Greet Bundle: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Danbury Porsche
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this orientation to learn...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-993-3710
Contact Name: Lini Jacob
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Well Balanced Athlete

Parents, coaches and student athletes will want to attend this panel discussion with leading sports medicine physicians and sports psychologists who will talk about the challenges of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram Hills High School
12 Tripp Lane
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Sponsor: Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists
Telephone: 203-869-1145
Contact Name: Cynthia Catterson

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMAin't Wastin' Time: A Berkshire Tribute to Gregg Allman with Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band & Friends

An all star lineup of regional and local artists gather to celebrate the life, spirit and music of the legendary Gregg Allman, hosted by Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band....

Cost: $27.50

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRufus Wainwright

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation....

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMLaunch Denise Aimee rare oils for face/body

The weather is chilly and our skin is need of moisture.  Join us on December 1st a First Friday event in the Depot as we launch DENISE AIMÉE rare and precious oils for the body and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMDoomsday Ladies at Chester Common Table

The Doomsday Ladies are going through constant changes. Genre? What genre? We'll play anything. Professional suicide in an age of ubiquitous branding!

Cost: Free

Where:
Chester Common Table
30 Main St.
Chester, MA  01011
View map »


Telephone: 413-354-1076
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMJohn Tesh Grand Piano Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show. A four-time Emmy Award...

Cost: $65.00-165.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PMColor Separation

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Color Separation,” a group exhibition featuring works by James Nares, Raymond Saá and Peter Monaghan.  On view December 1st,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMHandmade Market

New Morning Market will be hosting a 2 in 1 Handmade Market Saturday Dec 2nd. Each market will feature a different group of CT based artisans and makers offering their handcrafted wares. Support...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N,
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 3:30 PMWoodbury Junior Women’s Club Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique

Get your holiday shopping done locally! On December 2, 2017 the Woodbury Junior Women’s Club will be hosting their 33rd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique at the Woodbury Middle School...

Cost: Free/Donations welcome

Where:
Woodbury Middle School
67 Washington Avenue
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Woodbury Junior Women's Club
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 12:00 AM38th Annual Photography Show Call For Entry

Call For Entry: 38th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center Exhibition Prospectus: All subjects, styles and sizes will be considered. Artist should make note of any...

Cost: Submission Fee

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203 594 3638
Website »

More information
12:00 AMHoliday Open House & Exhibition Opening at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

Holiday Open House & Exhibition Opening at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum Enjoy some holiday cheer as you help the Norwalk Historical Society celebrate the holiday season!  Visit...

Cost: Free

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMOpen House Celebration at Litchfield Church

On Saturday December 2, from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish will hold an open house celebration of their new magnificent west window.  When the cornerstone of the building was...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
5:00 PMPlanetarium Show and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 5 p.m. planetarium show on Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's Westside...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJessica Drenk Artist Reception

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents Regeneration, on view from December 2nd – January 27th, featuring sculptural and wall-based works by Jessica Drenk.  The artist will be at the gallery...

Cost: FREE

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:15 PMBolshoi Ballet in HD: Taming of the Shrew

12:40pm talk by Jacob's Pillow Scholar-in-residence Brian Schaefer Music: Dmitri Shostakovich Choreography: Jean-Christophe Maillot Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova (Katharina), Vladislav Lantratov...

Cost: $17 / $10 everyone 21 and under (Box Office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery & Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway and Cabaret Series It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join three-time...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRichard Thompson: Solo Acoustic / American Roots Fall Benefit Concert

Join us for this fall for an intimate benefit concert in our smallest venue – the 170-seat Music Room of the historic Rosen House to celebrate and support Caramoor’s American Roots...

Cost: $500 (All but $35 of each benefit ticket is deductible)

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
Crafts at the Court House

Join us for crafts, WINTER SLIME, photos with Santa, refreshments and a cookie-palooza! Fun for all ages during the Bedford Village Jingle Pass Weekend..

Cost: 10.00

Where:
1787 Court House
615 Old Post Road
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Historical Society
Telephone: 914-234-9751
Contact Name: Sophia Bernier
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLonnie Holley

Artist and musician Lonnie Holley recorded his first album in 2012 at age 62 after making home recordings for more than two decades. Holley’s music, like his art, defies classification —...

Cost: $10-$24

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: MASS MoCA
Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags