Jane Lynch in Concert

WIN TICKETS––Ring in the holidays with award-winning actress and star from "Glee"–– Sat Dec 2

By Kara Shea

**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Jane Lynch's “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook page and on the post about the show, make a comment with any holiday song you like.

Join Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch, as she shines in “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” Best known for her iconic role of Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee, Lynch's career has spanned decades. From the movies Best in Show and 40-Year Old Virgin to Broadway, as well as TV, appearing frequently on Criminal Minds, and hosting Hollywood Game Night.

There is nothing this woman can’t do, and she brings it all to the stage for a night filled with laughter and merriment. Along with Tim Davis, a music business veteran, who has previously worked on Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast and many more blockbuster hits- and Kate Flannery, otherwise known as Meredith Palmer on NBC hit series The Office; this musical triumph is bound to spread cheer.

Lynch sings, dances, and jokes her way through a tribute to the holidays, with songs from her brand new album A Swingin’ Little Chritmas, and other Holiday classics.