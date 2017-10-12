Edit ModuleShow Tags
Head, Heart & Hand––Sponsored

The Apple Blossom School and Family Center is a Waldorf school in Wilton




The Apple Blossom School and Family Center is a Waldorf school in Wilton. A lovely piece of heaven in a bustling world, Apple Blossom offers parent-child classes, nursery and kindergarten programs, and a summer camp that are inspired by the teachings and pedagogy of Rudolf Steiner and Waldorf education.

How would you describe Apple Blossom’s Waldorf approach?
It is a play-based program, focusing on allowing an abundance of time for self-initiated play. It is a holistic approach that allows the child to find what they need in order to develop to their fullest potential. 

What are the key principles of a Waldorf education?
Mindfulness, warmth, rhythm, and imitation. Mindfulness comes from the teachers with a strong background in early childhood development. The teachers surround the children with storytelling and verse during circle time and story time everyday. There is mindfulness in the healthy, organic snacks served. The use of natural materials is a warmth that allows a child to engage with objects made from wool, wood, and cotton. This enables them to discern what is real, what has weight, and what is true in their lives.

The daily rhythm in a Waldorf School contains the vital structure that allows for long periods of free play, both indoors and outdoors, in between the teacher-led activities. Outdoor play in all seasons and weather gives children a wide variety of materials and surfaces to explore, gaining resiliency. Finally, Waldorf education acknowledges that young children learn through imitation—it is the task of the teacher to be a model worthy of the child’s imitation. The activities at Apple Blossom are derived from life itself giving them real work to imitate.

What a typical day at Apple Blossom?
Apple Blossom provides a home away from home. The days are structured by alternating teacher-directed activity and child-initiated activities. We start with 45 minutes of outdoor play that provides opportunity to develop gross and fine motor skills—from playing in the sand, to climbing trees. During the times of play the teacher is engaged in a practical activity—for example, preparing the meal for the day, sewing or other handwork activities, gardening, artistic work like watercolor painting or beeswax modeling.

We then move to our morning “circle time,” which provides an opportunity for the children to utilize their imagination through the use of poems, rhymes, or a story. The circle changes with the seasons and offers the children a picture of the changing year all while using their gross motor and their fine motor skills, connecting language to movement. A nourishing snack prepared by the children each day follows the circle. The day ends with a story time—the stories are told rather than read, which allows the child to create their own pictures, develop their vocabulary, and practice their listening skills.  

How does Apple Blossom support the modern child and family?
We support the protection of childhood through our trust in the child’s self-initiated learning, nurturing relationships,and an unhurried day. The teacher creates an environment that allows for social engagement, imaginative free play, and is rich in meaningful daily life activities. This allows the children to develop strong powers of resiliency, creativity, gratitude, and independence, and it is these skills that will prepare them for their future. 

What are the qualifications of the faculty at Apple Blossom?
Our lead teachers all have Master’s degrees in education, as well as specialized Waldorf Early Childhood training. Each lead teacher is supported by well-trained assistants. 

What can people expect to find in a classroom at Apple Blossom?
Our classroom is an environment that strives for beauty and warmth, giving the children an opportunity to develop a sense of beauty themselves. There are natural toys, often handmade and simple, that stimulate the child’s imagination as well as the senses. We also have a nature corner that reflects the changes of the seasons, familiarizing the children with the changing year and connecting children to the wider world.

Each day, the aroma of a nutritious snack wafts through the halls—a vegetable soup, freshly baked bread, apple crisp, or some treat the children have helped to prepare. We believe the classroom is a reflection of our goal to develop the children’s well-being and help them feel grounded or at peace with the greater world. 

Apple Blossom School & Family Center
440 Danbury Rd.
Wilton, CT
203-834-0344
appleblossomschool.org

 

2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:30 AM - 1:30 PMFARE Connecticut Fall Luncheon

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) will hold the FARE Connecticut Fall Luncheon on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Greenwich Country Club.  The Keynote Speaker will be James R....

Cost: $250 and up

Where:
Greenwich Country Club
19 Doubling Road
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
Telephone: 212-207-1974
Contact Name: Lauren Sagnella
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMartha Davis & The Motels / Bow Wow Wow ft. Annabella

Two iconic 80’s bands hit the stage with their original singers behind the mic!  The Motels are best known for their 1980’s top 10 Billboard hits “Only the Lonely” and...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 3:00 PMAspects and Answers: Best Practices in Partnering with Dogs for Children on the Autism Spectrum

Name of event: Aspects and Answers: Best Practices in Partnering with Dogs for Children on the Autism Spectrum Address: Leir Conference Center, 220 Branchville Rd., Ridgefield CT 06877...

Cost: FREE but pre-registration is required by October 26, 2017 as space is limited.

Where:
Leir Conference Center
220 Branchville Rd.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995 x263
Contact Name: Maureen Doherty
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 3:30 PMCan Science Slow Aging?

The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes all to what promises to be a lively and informative program entitled “Can Science Slow Aging” that will be held at the Litchfield...

Cost: $10 for non-members

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Bibby Veerman
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMKenny G

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his...

Cost: $110

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMFantastic Finds: The Lighter Draw of Politics at Pequot Library

On the first Friday of every month, enjoy an up close and personal experience with Pequot’s Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives. Today American cartoonist and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMEvening for Educators: The Social Landscape

Investigate the connections between art and global citizenship. Mingle with your peers and Museum educators at a wine reception, then participate in a gallery tour and discussion with exhibitions...

Cost: Free for K‒12 teachers, parents, and the public Registration required

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4518
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMNew Morning Market Hosts Annual Holiday Indulgence Night

Woodbury CT: New Morning Market is raffling off an all natural turkey to kick off the holiday season at their annual Holiday Indulgence night! This free event celebrates the vast number of...

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMAmerican Artisan Show Preview Party

The Wilton Historical Society’s 32nd Annual American Artisan Show in Wilton Celebrating its 32nd year, this nationally recognized show is held on the grounds of the Wilton Historical...

Cost: $100 per person/$125 non-members

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Indulgence Night

Join New Morning Market for our customer appreciation event! Sample a sumptuous holiday dinner including fresh roasted turkey, and all of the trimmings! Freshly baked desserts will be offered as...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Contact Name: Emily Hunt
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFree Holiday Indulgence Night

New Morning Market is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Indulgence night! Stop by to sample a scrumptious holiday dinner including fresh roasted turkey and all of the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMCapitol Steps

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his...

Cost: $55

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMThompson Square Duo

The duo of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with in modern day Country music. International Country music stars, Thompson Square has topped the radio charts across the Unites...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St....

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Artisan Show

The Wilton Historical Society’s 32nd Annual American Artisan Show in Wilton   Celebrating its 32nd year, this nationally recognized show is held on the grounds of the Wilton...

Cost: $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCraftWestport

Excited to start holiday shopping but don’t know where to begin? Come to the 42nd annual Westport Young Woman’s League’s CraftWestport, November 4 and 5, 2017, for the opportunity...

Cost: admission is $10; seniors (62 and better) $9; children 12-18 are $5;under 12 fre

Where:
Staples High School
70 North Ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Artrider Productions
Telephone: 845-331-7900
Contact Name: Artrider Productions
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMArts & Crafts Festival

“Berkshire South Regional Community Center is calling all artisans, designers, crafters and food producers… they are now accepting applications for their 2017 Arts & Crafts...

Cost: Early bird fees are $40. Early submissions will be used in advertisements distri

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01226
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:30 PMSilo Thanksgiving Holiday Workshop

Chef Daniel Rosati   MENU: Individual Roasted Tomato & Herbed Goat Cheese Tarts Foil Roasted Boned Stuffed Turkey 3 Cheese Creamed Spinach Gratin Glazed Sweet Potatoes...

Cost: $110.00 pp

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMWinona LaDuke – Schumacher Lecture

Winona LaDuke, a member of the Ojibwe Nation of the Anishinaabe peoples in Northern Minnesota, has been a leading advocate and organizer for Native American groups working to recover their...

Cost: $40

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Schumacher Center for New Economics
Telephone: 413-528-1737
Contact Name: Rachel Moriarty
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMWinona LaDuke – Schumacher Lecture

Winona LaDuke, a member of the Ojibwe Nation of the Anishinaabe peoples in Northern Minnesota, has been a leading advocate and organizer for Native American groups working to recover their...

Cost: $40.00-$150.00 or Berkshares

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Schumacher Center for New Economics
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMWinona LaDuke, Water Protector & Anti-Pipeline Activist, at 37th Annual E. F. Schumacher Lectures

On November 4th, Winona LaDuke—activist, community economist, author, and member of the Ojibwe Nation of the Anishinaabe peoples— will deliver the keynote address at the 37th...

Cost: $40

Where:
The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: The Schumacher Center for a New Economics and The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: (413)-528-1737
Contact Name: Staff
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMKarina Wolf' author of “The Insominacs” book signing

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce a book signing for Karina Wolf author of an illustrated children’s book “The Insominacs” on Saturday November 4 from 2 to 4pm. The wonder...

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-619-0422
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:30 PMGift of Adoption's Connecticut Chapter Distillery Event

Gift of Adoption's Connecticut Chapter is celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month in November with an adoption awareness event at the Litchfield Distillery, 569 Bantam Road (Route 202),...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield Distillery
569 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Gift of Adoption Connecticut Chapter
Telephone: 847-205-2784
Contact Name: Deborah Keegan
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 AMClassic Italian-American Favorites

Chef Daniel Rosati   MENU: Handmade Cavatelli Pasta Sunday “Gravy” with Sausage & Meatballs Stuffed Clams Oreganata Chicken Scapariello Style Sliced Steak...

Cost: $$110/Full Participation per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Weepies

Husband-wife duo The Weepies emerged from the Boston folk scene in the early 2000’s and has since built a deep catalogue of hook-laden, irresistible folk-pop. NPR writes, “A synthesis of husky...

Cost: $20-$34

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMGin, Jeans, and Jazz Starry Night Cafe

STARRY NIGHT CAFÉ featuring The Peter McEachern/Dave Santoro Quintet.  Don your jeans, sip some gin and swing and sway to cool jazz.  Doors open at 7:00pm.  Music from...

Cost: $75.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMSmooth & Saxy Concert

"Smooth & Saxy," a night of jazz featuring Elan Trotman and the Collin Wade Group, will be at 7 p.m. in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White...

Cost: $22

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMVanessa Wiliiams in Concert

Actress, singer, dancer, author & mother of 4 fierce kids. Best known for her hits “Save the Best for Last,”  “Dreamin,” and “Colors of the Wind” among...

Cost: $75.00

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
The Art of Mourning: 19th Century Postmortem & Memorial Photography

Photos from beyond the grave! Join Elizabeth Burns, of the nationally renowned Burns Archive and historic photo consultant for THE KNICK & MERCY STREET for an intimate look at “The Art of...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
