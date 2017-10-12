Edit ModuleShow Tags
Darlene Love Christmas Show

WIN TICKETS––This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer rings in the holidays at the Ridgefield Playhouse Nov 18

By Kayla Krasnow


**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see "A Darlene Love Christmas: Love For The Holidays" at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Darlene Love, hall of famer and one of the biggest voices of the 60s, is returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse after three sold out holiday performances. Love, who is featured on some of the most unforgettable songs, has worked with everyone from Dionne Warwick to Cher, Aretha Franklin, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley.

According to the New York Times, Love’s voice "is as embedded in the history of rock 'n' roll as Eric Clapton's guitar and Bob Dylan's lyrics". For almost 30 years, it was a tradition for Love’s big hit, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” to be performed yearly on David Letterman’s Christmas show.

Love is featured in the Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom and has published a book, “My Name Is Love,” in which she shares her life story. Love’s accomplished career has been filled with chart topping songs, “He’s A Rebel,”  “(Today I Met) the Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and ”He’s Sure the Boy I Love”.

Today, Love blazes a trail of success with appearances in all four Lethal Weapon movies, performances on tv shows and movies, starring roles on Broadway and headlining concert tours worldwide. Come out on November 18th to hear Darlene Love, her band and the DL singers celebrate the holiday season!

 

November 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCrafts of Colrain Studio Tour

14th Annual Crafts of Colrain Studio Tour November 11 and 12 Visit 19 studios open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wood, metal, clay, cloth and fiber, wall art, jewelry, beer.

Cost: Free

Where:
19 studios
Colrain sites
Colrain, MA  01340
View map »


Sponsor: Crafts of Colrain
Telephone: 413-624-3090
Contact Name: Cynthia Herbert
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMBarnes & Noble’s 3rd Annual Mini Maker Faire

Calling all tech enthusiasts, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science club members, authors, artists, students, entrepreneurs, crafter, and makers of any kind—join us this November for the...

Cost: Free to attend

Where:
varies
, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMShared Space: Music and Art Inspires

Take part in a unique and immersive art and music experience with award-winning ‘SCAPE Trio. As the violinist, violist, and cellist play, surrounded by the photographs of the exhibition...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Address Author, Fiona Davis Book Talk & Signing

Gunn Memorial Library is pleased to welcome author Fiona Davis, for a talk and signing of her latest national bestselling novel, The Address. Ms. Davis, author of The Dollhouse, returns...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations With… The Politics of Opera

To what extent do operas express the political and cultural ideas of their age? How do story lines, harmonies and musical motifs reflect the composer's view of the changing relations among art,...

Cost: $20 includes light refreshment

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main St
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Close Encounters With Music
Telephone: 800-843-0778
Contact Name: Close Encounters With Music
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMFOUR NATIONS CONCERT: GAINSBOROUGH'S MUSIC

The Four Nations Ensemble and Artistic Director Andrew Appel present a lively selection of music based on the paintings of Thomas Gainsborough, featuring Pascale Beaudin, soprano; Kathie Stewart,...

Cost: $35

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413 458 2303
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSalvador Dali: The Argillet Collection

C. Parker Gallery, Greenwich Connecticut’s most prestigious fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection. The collection is on exhibition...

Cost: Free

Where:
C. Parker Gallery
409 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Road Show Company
Telephone: 844-990-9500
Contact Name: Tiffany
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBéla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste Magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a sixteen-time Grammy Award...

Cost: $30-$80

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMElephant Revival on FTC StageOne

This band evades neat categorization, coming in with Celtic influences blended with bluegrass and folk sensibilities to create a sound that... well, we'll stop there because...

Cost: Price:$28 No Member Discount

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAmerica

The year 2017 marks the 47th Anniversary of perennial classic-rock favorite, America.  Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high...

Cost: $90

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMYonder Mountain String Band in The Warehouse FTC

Yonder Mountain String Band’s first new album in two years, LOVE. AIN’T LOVE is undeniably the Colorado-based progressive bluegrass outfit’s most surprising, creative, and yes,...

Cost: Price:$27.50 / $30 Day Of - Standing Room Only, Limited Seating First Come First

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
From Lima Beans to Libraries: How Food and Books Helped to Win the Great War WWI Commemorative Lecture

In honor of Veterans Day and the WWI Centennial, the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a free lecture: "From Lima Beans to Libraries: How Food and Books Helped Win the Great War"...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Handicapped parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWoodbury Gallery Celebrates it's 21st Year with a Festival in Color

The Fine Line Art Gallery will again host its annual fall show, Festival in Color, where original paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, photography, fused glass, prints, one-of-a-kind...

Cost: Admision Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 8:30 PMThanksgiving Dinner at WCSU

Sodexo will host a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 8:30 p.m. in the Campus Center Marketplace on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury. Students can use a meal...

Cost: $9.75

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMRear Window at FTC StageOne

FTC Film Club continues this fall. Each film will be followed by audience Q and A facilitated by a member of the faculty from the Film and Television Masters Program (FTMA) at Sacred Heart...

Cost: Price:$10 Members Save:Free /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMConversational Spanish for All w/ Ruth Jaffe

This is the ideal opportunity for those who wish to learn basic conversational Spanish, as well as for those who wish to strengthen their verbal skills in the language.  All ages, stages and...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMHarvest Bites & Booze

Come and join Green Village Initiative in celebrating urban agriculture and healthy eating in Bridgeport! Tickets are $75 and all proceeds from this evening directly support GVIs programs:...

Cost: $75

Where:
Trattoria 'A Vucchella
272 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: Green Village Initiative (GVI)
Website »

More information
7:00 PMSahaja Yoga Meditation

The Institute for Holistic Health Studies at WCSU will host "Sahaja Yoga Meditation" Tuesday, Nov 14 at 7 p.m. in Room 103 of Warner Hall on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White St. in...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMDoyle Bramhall II on FTC StageOne

At age 18, Doyle Bramhall II was recruited by the Fabulous Thunderbirds to hold down the guitar slot thanks to a recommendation from Stevie Ray Vaughan. Since that early break he has...

Cost: Price:$38 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Magpie Salute (Original Members of the Black Crowes) in The Warehouse FTC

The Magpie Salute is an exciting new band that features musicians who have played together for decades throughout various projects and share a musical bond. The band brings Rich Robinson, the...

Cost: Price:$48 Standing Room Only, Limited Seating First Come First Serve Members Sa

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSing the Music on the Hill Christmas Concert

Music on the Hill welcomes singers, including students, to join the Festival Chorus for a December Christmas concert with the Jubilate Ringers. Rehearsals are Tuesdays starting Nov. 14,...

Cost: free

Where:
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
36 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

4:00 AM - 8:30 PMWCSU Italian Elite Pop-up Dinner

Sodexo will host an Italian Elite Pop-Up Dinner (with upcharge) from 4 to 8:30 p.m. in the Student Center Restaurant on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Students can...

Cost: $19.75

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:45 PM - 6:45 PMMoving Towards Healthy Bones – A Community Education Program presented by HSS

Join us for a FREE lecture! In the U.S. today, over 40 million men and women over the age of 50 have osteoporosis or osteopenia.  Whatever your age, the habits you adopt now can affect your...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMOlate Dogs - Winners of America's Got Talent

The Olate Dogs are the winning participants from Season 7 of America’s Got Talent, scooping up the $1,000,000 prize and headlining The Palazzo in Las Vegas. Led by Richard Olate and his son...

Cost: $30

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:30 PMWCSU Artist Panel Discussion

A panel discussion featuring artists whose work is currently on exhibit in the Gallery will be moderated by Associate Professor of Illustration Jack Tom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMWomen In Business

914INC. will host its annual Women in Business Luncheon, to be held in conjunction with the magazine's Q4 issue, showcasing leading area businesswomen...

Cost: $85

Where:
DoubleTree by Hilton
455 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Magazine
Telephone: 914-345-0601
Contact Name: Jen D'Ambrosio
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMPirates: Fact & Fiction, Lecture at HMA

On Thursday, November 16th the Housatonic Museum of Art will present a fascinating lecture entitled “Pirates: Fact & Fiction” with historian, John R. Wright.    The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Housatonic Museum of Art
900 Lafayette Blvd
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: Housatonic Museum of Art
Telephone: 203-332-5052
Contact Name: Robbin Zella
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMNov is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month––Information Panel Discussion

November 16, 2017 – 7 to 8:30 pm RSVP 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org Moderator: Shanon Jordan Southwestern Regional Director, Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter...

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM$5 Comedy Garage: Rojo Perez

Rojo Peres is a New York-based comedian. Originally from Puerto Rico, Rojo has become a regular in the New York comedy scene, performing at places such as Caroline's, UCB...

Cost: $5

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PMJim Bruer

2nd Show Added SNL comedian Jim Breuer’s life-long love of heavy metal music and the desire to start his own band comes together in a hilarious and satisfying show that mixes comedy and...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Subdudes in The Warehouse FTC

The 'dudes are back! The original lineup reunites for their 13th appearance at FTC - a special one-night performance in The Warehouse this November. Ah, The Subdudes -...

Cost: Price:$48 Members Save:$5 /tckt

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Opening Reception for Three Exhibitions at Norwalk’s Fodor Farm

The Norwalk Historical Commission and the Norwalk Historical Society will be unveiling three exhibitions: “The History of Fodor Farm”, “Saving Fodor Farm” and “Fodor...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fodor Farm
328 Flax Hill Road
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMFestival of Trees

Come create new memories in a magical setting of over 100 holiday trees, elves and pixie dust. Enjoy shopping, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more! Featuring special kids events:...

Cost: Admission: Adults: $10 • Children & Seniors: $5• Kids under 5: Free

Where:
Crowne Plaza Hotel
18 Old Ridgebury Road
EXIT 2, I-84
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Ann's Place
Telephone: 1-866-907-2314
Contact Name: Jack Bouffard
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

 Join us the 3rd Friday of each month for a light lunch, music and dancing. Music this month: “Ron Murray”.  Music made possible by the NW CT Community Foundation...

Cost: $7.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMA Beautiful World Opening Reception

The Good Purpose Gallery is pleased to present A Beautiful World, bringing together the highly individual styles of Jessica Park, Diane Cournoyer and Teresa Bills. The opening reception will be...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 413-394-5045
Contact Name: Amy LeFebvre
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:30 PMWCSU Fundraiser

The WCSU Childcare Center will host an event to raise funds for the center on Friday, Nov. 17. At 6:30 p.m., guests will enjoy tapas and a cash bar in Room 241 of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: $40

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMTreehouse Comedy Presents: Isaacs Baker & Vinnie Mark on FTC StageOne

With IT'S YOUR LINE NOW you don't just watch the show, you're a part of it. Isaacs and Baker have spent years honing the craft of improvisation and the result is a one gut-wrenching...

Cost: Price:$29 No Member Discount

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJim Bruer Stand Up

Jim Breuer remains one of today’s top entertainers and continues to win over audiences with his off-the-wall humor! Named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All...

Cost: $55

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM"Autumn Leaves:" Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

The Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus performs selections for fall with artistic director Ellen Dickinson. The 16-voice chorus is an auditioned ensemble performing advanced repertoire, often a...

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students, free.

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMAutumn Leaves: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill presents a concert in tune with the changing seasons, performed by 12 pro singers with Ellen Dickinson, conductor, David H. Connell, piano, and Carolyn Engle, cello....

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; students free

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMJustin Townes Earle in The Warehouse FTC

Earle long ago established himself as a first-rate singer-songwriter, living up to his legacy as the son of one of the world’s great songwriters, Steve Earle, and the namesake of another,...

Cost: Price:$28 / $32 Day Of No Member Discount

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield , CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:45 AMStroller Tours at KMA

Stroller tours at the KMA are a unique opportunity to connect with other new parents and caregivers seeking culturally enriching activities to share with their babies. These once-a-month...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:00 PMConquer the Forest Trail Run

Be part of Green Chimneys’ first-ever community trail run. “Conquer the Forest” will challenge you in the truly spectacular setting of Green Chimneys’ scenic Clearpool...

Cost: $35 for Five-Mile Trail Run; $15 for One-Mile Kids Run

Where:
Green Chimneys Clearpool Campus
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  12512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995 ext 108
Contact Name: Meg Slavin
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMLittle Free Library Joins Hillacious Half Marathon

On Saturday, November 18, beginning at 9am, Little Free library at StoneHill will present a pop-up event in front of the steps of Morgan-Weir American Legion Post 27, 400 Bantam Road in...

Cost: Free

Where:
American Legion Post 27
400 Bantam Road
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library
Telephone: 203-770-4156
Contact Name: Rose Buckens
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMFestival of Trees

Come create new memories in a magical setting of over 100 holiday trees, elves and pixie dust. Enjoy shopping, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more! Featuring special kids events:...

Cost: Admission: Adults: $10 • Children & Seniors: $5• Kids under 5: Free

Where:
Crowne Plaza Hotel
18 Old Ridgebury Road
EXIT 2, I-84
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Ann's Place
Telephone: 1-866-907-2314
Contact Name: Jack Bouffard
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays

Don’t miss this dynamic workshop, exploring found objects, assemblage, and three-dimensional craft. Look to the giant wreath titled Conn Con by Anissa Mack as inspiration, and use twine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMOrganic Herb Wreath Workshop with Sal Gilbertie

What could be more welcoming than a fragrant, handcrafted herb wreath to greet your guests this holiday season? Join nationally renowned herb expert, Sal Gilbertie, for a do-it-yourself...

Cost: $45 for CAS members; $50 for nonmembers

Where:
The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfiel
2325 Burr Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-96305109
Contact Name: Jane Guenther
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMCurator Guided Tour & Coffee

Saturday, November 18 at 10am at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Curator Alan Goldberg will give a guided tour of the New Canaan Modern Architects: 50 years of Achievement 1947-1997 exhibit. Set...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMSTEAM Fest

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Come explore the intersection of these topics with a day of interactive workshops for kids and teens kindergarten and older....

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMAfternoon of Ayurveda

FATS ~ SUGAR ~ SALT: HELPFUL OR HARMFUL? All three of these have been maligned for decades. But are they all harmful? Might there be some benefits to including them in your diet? Come...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMArtist Talk for Westport Pop-up Show

Please join us at the Westport Arts Center for the Westport Artists Collective Pop Up Show! The show will be on view from Wednesday, November 15 - Saturday, November 18, and will feature fifteen...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 Riverside Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMNew Design Showroom in Sharon

Reservoir, the new showroom of Hendricks Churchill featuring design objects, antique rugs, and unique finds, will celebrate its launch with an exhibition of artist Carol Leskanic’s exquisite...

Where:
Reservoir
16 West Main Street
Sharon, CT
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMPlanetarium Showing and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 5 p.m. planetarium show Saturday, Nov. 18, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's Westside...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 AMJames Salomon Contemporary

SALOMON CONTEMPORARY presents A HAZY SHADE OF WINTER Time, time, time, see what's become of me, while I looked around for my possibilities. I was so hard to please. But look around,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 10:30 PMTAPS & TREES CRAFT BEER FEST 2017

   Get in the holiday spirit and join us for the 3rd Annual Taps & Trees Craft Beer Fest being held on Saturday, 11/18/2017, 6:30 – 10:30 pm at the Crowne Plaza. Taps &...

Cost: Online price: $65.00 Door price: $75.00

Where:
Crowne Plaza Hotel
18 Old Ridgebury Road
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Ann's Place
Telephone: 203-790-6568
Contact Name: Jack Bouffard
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMMaroon & Gold Gala

St Joseph High School in Trumbull, CT strives to be the state's premier Catholic, College Prep School. The Maroon & Gold Gala celebrates the school's strong community and...

Cost: $150.00

Where:
The Waterview
215 Roosevelt Dr
Monroe, CT  06468
View map »


Sponsor: St Joseph High School, Trumbull
Telephone: 203-378-9378
Contact Name: Dawn Handwerker
Website »

More information
6:30 PMCocktail Reception and Theatre

The Office of Alumni Relations invites you to attend the “Evita” Cocktail Reception & Production on Saturday, Nov. 18. Cocktail Reception starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Drawing Room of...

Cost: $30

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays

After three past sold-out performances, Darlene Love returns with her band and the DL Singers to celebrate the Holiday season once again!  As one of the biggest voices of the 60s, Darlene Love...

Cost: $60

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMateo López, Lee Serle, and Maya Zbib

Co-presented with Jacob’s Pillow Dance Australian choreographer Lee Serle, Colombian visual artist Mateo López, and Lebanese theater director Maya Zbib all come together for a...

Cost: $5-$30

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: MASS MoCA
Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMThe Arlo Guthrie Family Show

Arlo Guthrie’s father Woody hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band, traveling the country and singing their songs together – Generations. The Re:Generation tour is...

Cost: $26/$50/$70/$15 (limited ArtSmart, box office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMYellowman Concert

Legendary reggae artist Yellowman will perform at 8 p.m. in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and opening...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

