Darlene Love Christmas Show

WIN TICKETS––This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer rings in the holidays at the Ridgefield Playhouse Nov 18

By Kayla Krasnow

Darlene Love, hall of famer and one of the biggest voices of the 60s, is returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse after three sold out holiday performances. Love, who is featured on some of the most unforgettable songs, has worked with everyone from Dionne Warwick to Cher, Aretha Franklin, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley.

According to the New York Times, Love’s voice "is as embedded in the history of rock 'n' roll as Eric Clapton's guitar and Bob Dylan's lyrics". For almost 30 years, it was a tradition for Love’s big hit, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” to be performed yearly on David Letterman’s Christmas show.

Love is featured in the Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom and has published a book, “My Name Is Love,” in which she shares her life story. Love’s accomplished career has been filled with chart topping songs, “He’s A Rebel,” “(Today I Met) the Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and ”He’s Sure the Boy I Love”.

Today, Love blazes a trail of success with appearances in all four Lethal Weapon movies, performances on tv shows and movies, starring roles on Broadway and headlining concert tours worldwide. Come out on November 18th to hear Darlene Love, her band and the DL singers celebrate the holiday season!