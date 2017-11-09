Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Journey for Healing Depression

Award-winning documentary "Almost Sunrise"––PBS Nov. 13

By Laurie M. Newkirk


The award-winning documentary Almost Sunrise follows two Iraq veterans, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, both tormented by depression for years after they returned home and pushed to the edge of suicide. The two embark on an extraordinary journey – a 2,700 mile walk across the country from Wisconsin to California, in order to reflect on their haunting experiences of war and to ultimately, save themselves.

Will this epic pilgrimage allow them to begin the new life they so desperately seek? The film captures an intimate portrait of two friends suffering from the unseen wounds of war as they discover an unlikely treatment.

The film is uplifting and especially inspiring to anyone struggling with anxiety or depression.

You can watch the movie for free on TV with its PBS premier Monday, Nov 13 at 10pm.

Trailer:

Special screening:

 

November 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 1:00 PMOpen House

WCSU will host its annual Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Feldman Arena of the William O'Neill Athletic and Convocation Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave....

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:30 PMSilo Sunday MASTER CLASS SERIES – Part III ~ French & Italian Pastries

Chef Daniel Rosati   MENU: Pignolo – Pine Nut  and Almond Macaroon Cookies Palmiers – Puff Pastry Cookies Profiteroles – Classic Cream Puffs with...

Cost: $85pp- Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Artisan Show

The Wilton Historical Society’s 32nd Annual American Artisan Show in Wilton   Celebrating its 32nd year, this nationally recognized show is held on the grounds of the Wilton...

Cost: $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCraftWestport

Excited to start holiday shopping but don’t know where to begin? Come to the 42nd annual Westport Young Woman’s League’s CraftWestport, November 4 and 5, 2017, for the opportunity...

Cost: admission is $10; seniors (62 and better) $9; children 12-18 are $5;under 12 fre

Where:
Staples High School
70 North Ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Artrider Productions
Telephone: 845-331-7900
Contact Name: Artrider Productions
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMROAR/Blue Buffalo Furry Scurry Dog Festival, including the very popular "Very Scary Furry Scurry” 2 mile walk/run

RACE AND FESTIVAL HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR Sunday 11/05/17!  Same time, same place, same cause! The Ridgefield Operation of Animal Rescue (ROAR) is pleased to announce the ROAR/Blue...

Where:
195 Danbury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMThe 2017 Great Mac & Chili Challenge

The Mac & Chili Challenge is a fundraiser where you're a judge.  When you arrive you'll be given a spoon, ballot and pencil.  Then you enjoy unlimited sampling of over 20...

Cost: $15 adults, $5 kids (6-12) can be bought online or at the door

Where:
​Sherwood Island State Park
Westport, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMCommunity Day with Anissa Mack

Join Anissa Mack for an art-making workshop open to all ages! Inspired by her current exhibition, Junk Kaleidoscope, participants will create artworks that celebrate art making, collecting, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMVerona Quartet

Verona Quartet inaugurates their residency at Caramoor with a program of spirited classics of the string quartet repertoire by Ravel and Beethoven, as well as a new work by American composer...

Cost: $15, $35, Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMWCSU Jazz Combos

The WCSU Jazz Combos will perform at 3 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $6

Where:
WSCU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMLecture: Self-Evident Truths by Richard Brown

The Litchfield Historical Society invites you to a lecture on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 3 p.m. by author and historian Richard Brown. In his talk, Brown will discuss his new book Self-Evident...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMPoetry Reading: Carla Funk

On Sunday, November 5, the Katonah Poetry Series will continue its 50th anniversary celebration with a reading by noted Canadian poet Carla Funk. Carla Funk was born and raised in Vanderhoof,...

Cost: $10. Students free.

Where:
Katonah Village Library
26 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Poetry Series
Telephone: 914-232-3508
Contact Name: Julie Nord
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:15 PMAll-Bach Organ Concert in Litchfield

On Sunday November 5, at 4pm, St. Michael’s Parish will offer an organ recital on the church’s magnificent 2,221 pipe organ. Since Fall of 2014, Suzanne Davis McDonald has been...

Cost: Suggested Freewill Offering $20

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMAfternoon with Actress Glenn Close

Stage, screen and TV actress Glenn Close will appear this November as part of the community program series Harvey Presents. Close, a six time Academy Award nominee and winner of three Tonys and...

Cost: $50

Where:
Lasdon Theater | Walker Center for the Arts
260 Jay Street
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:00 PMDon Dupont Band Benefit Concert

The Don DuPont Swing Band to Perform Benefit Concert for The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry on Sunday, November 5 Sponsored by the Bedford Presbyterian Church with all proceeds going to The...

Cost: $20

Where:
Bedford Presbyterian Church
Village Green
Bedford, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Presbyterian Church
Telephone: 914-234-3672
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMTuesdays with Morrie - The Play

Starring Jamie Farr (Klinger from TV’s M*A*S*H) TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz,...

Cost: $55

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
American Craftsmen Show

“THE VERY BEST OF HANDMADE AMERICAN ARTS & CRAFTS” Saturday, November 4 2017 9am-5pm Sunday, November 5, 2017 10am-4pm Admission good for entire weekend.

Cost: $10 adults | $5 children ages 12-18 | Children 11 and under FREE

Where:
Lounsbury House
316 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-6962
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

9:30 AMWCSU English Department Lecture

The WCSU Department of English and the Macricostas School of Arts & Sciences will present the Fall 2017 Faculty Lecture by Dr. Claire Conceison, "Arthur Miller and 'Death of a...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AMVisiting Artist Lecture at WCSU

Painter Stephanie Franks will discuss her work on Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in Room 144 of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMConversational Spanish for All w/ Ruth Jaffe

This is the ideal opportunity for those who wish to learn basic conversational Spanish, as well as for those who wish to strengthen their verbal skills in the language.  All ages, stages and...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMA Day at The Museum – From 2D to 3D: Miniature Environments

Join us for a full day of art-making and exploration. Work with artist and Aldrich educator Noah Steinman to create unique environments in both two- and three-dimensions. During the first half of...

Cost: $75; $65 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In: Assemblage Fun!

Let the Katonah Museum be your child’s art studio on school vacation days this season! With assemblage as our theme, children will collect, transform, re-imagine, and construct with an...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 191-423-29555
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:30 PMSpend a Fascinating Afternoon with a Schaghticoke Council Member

Native American lifeways, past and present, will be shared during a intriguing walk and talk with an esteemed member of the Schaghticoke Council. Darlene Kascak, Education Coordinator, from the...

Cost: $15 per New Pond Farm member, $20 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PMUS Labor Migration: Politics and Policy

Attorney Daniel Costa, director of Immigration Law and Policy Research at the Economic Policy Institute, will discuss "U.S. Labor Migration: Politics and Policy" on Tuesday, Nov. 7...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCitizen Cope

Citizen Cope’s sounds are southern rural, big sky lonely, concrete urban, and painfully romantic. From the get-go, he introduced his audiences to a world of musical worry with his breakout...

Cost: $63.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Piano Recital

Students in Western's music program will present a piano studio recital on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Drumming for the Health of It" with drummer and Certified Life and Business Coach Herman...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:30 PMFilm Screening

Professor of Communication and Media Arts Dr. JC Barone will host a screening of his biographic documentary, "Major 'Doc' Brown," at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Center...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMEvening of Wellness Lecture: Your Hearing & the Effects of Outside Influences

You are invited! by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce to attend the 2nd in the 2017-2018 Evening of Wellness Lecture Series at Norma Pfriem Breast Center. The lecture will be given on November...

Cost: Free

Where:
Norma Pfriem Breast Center
111 Beach Road
2nd Floor
Fairfield , CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber Contact
Telephone: (203) 255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAnna Raimondi

Come experience clairvoyant-medium and healer Anna Raimondi! As a motivational speaker, teacher, intuitive and author, Anna Raimondi’s mission is to give others the tools they need to live...

Cost: $55

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:30 PMFilm Screening

The Haas Library Archives, Department of History and Student Veterans Organization will host a screening of an episode from Ken Burns' "The Vietnam War" at 2:30 p.m. in Room 127 of...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMCrafternoons: Home for the Harvest

Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating! The Litchfield Historical Society’s Crafternoons will explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLadies Night Out Fundraiser

Brandywine Living at Litchfield Presents... FOOD • FUN • SHOPPING FEATURED VENDORS LuLaRoe • Pink Zebra • Thirty One • Underground Truffles Chocolates • Krafty...

Cost: free

Where:
Brandywine Living at Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Brandywine Living
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMDenali Night Out - Trumbull

Join Denali and KÜHL for the Denali Night Out stop in Trumbull and help support the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center. They will have beer, wine, live music, light refreshments, and their ever...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Denali Trumbull
Westfield Trumbull
5065 Main St
Trumbull, CT  06611
View map »


Sponsor: Denali
Telephone: (203) 502 8493
Contact Name: Denali Trumbull
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMRenaissance & Baroque Artists of the Fair Sex

Formerly of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, art historian, Veronique Sintobin Dulack, delivers an illustrated  presentation,  Renaissance and Baroque Painters of the Fair Sex. This...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMCarbon Leaf

With 16 albums and over 2,300 live shows spanning a 24-year career, Carbon Leaf’s independent music and spirit continue to resonate with its fans into 2017. Blending folk, Celtic, bluegrass,...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In: Monster Mix Up

Let the Katonah Museum be your child’s art studio on school vacation days this season! With assemblage as our theme, children will collect, transform, re-imagine, and construct with an...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 191-423-29555
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys

Commemorate Veteran’s Day and learn about Stubby the World War I dog, soon to be an animated film in 2018! Learn about interesting facts about WWI and how “doughboys” got their...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMFilm Screening: Dog Heroes

Fairfield resident Breann Cunningham will show the film he produced, “Dogs on the Inside.” This documentary film is about a rehabilitation program for prisoner inmates, who are given...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Handmade Habitats

Work with teaching artists and Museum educators to create three-dimensional miniature environments. Discover techniques and materials that artists, city planners, engineers, and animals alike might...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PMNight at the Museum

The Bruce Museum will host its fifth annual Night at the Museum from 5 to 7:30 pm. Children are invited to come to the museum in their favorite pajamas for a night filled with fun...

Cost: Adults $85 in advance; children $25 in advance

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Contact Name: Lindsay Saltz
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMRay Mason at Chester Common Table

Original rock, pop and roll from an old guy with a beat up guitar! More info at: www.raymason.com

Cost: Free

Where:
Chester Common Table
30 Main St.
Chester, MA  01011
View map »


Telephone: 413-354-1076
Website »

More information
7:00 PMBig Church Night Out Tour

The Big Church Night Out Tour, featuring Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Blanca, Adam Agee, Brock Gill, Jamison Strain and Jeremy Willet, will be Friday, Nov....

Cost: $25.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMVic Dibitetto

Comedian Vic Dibitetto – The Italian Hurricane — churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter.  You may have seen him in Kevin James’ movie Mall Cop: Blart 2,...

Cost: $40

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWoodbury Gallery Celebrates it's 21st Year with a Festival in Color

The Fine Line Art Gallery will again host its annual fall show, Festival in Color, where original paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, photography, fused glass, prints, one-of-a-kind...

Cost: Admision Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCrafts of Colrain Studio Tour

14th Annual Crafts of Colrain Studio Tour November 11 and 12 Visit 19 studios open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wood, metal, clay, cloth and fiber, wall art, jewelry, beer.

Cost: Free

Where:
19 studios
Colrain sites
Colrain, MA  01340
View map »


Sponsor: Crafts of Colrain
Telephone: 413-624-3090
Contact Name: Cynthia Herbert
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:30 PMBook Release Reception: Sean Kelly Illustrator at Pequot Library

Please join Pequot Library in celebrating the release of Stephen Colbert's new book Midnight Confessions with the book's award-winning illustrator, Southport resident, and Library friend Sean...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM32nd Annual Chappaqua Craft and Gift Fair

Featuring many New and Returning Vendors Handcrafted Jewelry, Designer Clothing,  Handbags and Accessories, Original Artwork,  Tableware and Furniture, Bath and Beauty...

Cost: FREE ADMISSION

Where:
Robert E. Bell Middle School
50 Senter Street
Located across the street from the Chappaqua Train Station
Chappaqua, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMVeterans Day Collection

New Morning Market will be collecting non-perishable food items for CT veterans on Saturday November 11th 11-3pm. Monetary donations also graciously accepted For the last three years New...

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMBarnes & Noble’s 3rd Annual Mini Maker Faire

Calling all tech enthusiasts, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science club members, authors, artists, students, entrepreneurs, crafter, and makers of any kind—join us this November for the...

Cost: Free to attend

Where:
varies
, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PMLlama Walk

You and your family are in for a treat––Walking with the Llamas. This 1 hour walk is led by Deb Elias. You MUST call to make a reservation!  (860) 248-0355

Cost: $20

Where:
Country Quilt Llama Farm
Cornwall, CT


Telephone: (860) 248-0355
Contact Name: Deb
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMPlanetarium Show and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 5 p.m. planetarium show Friday, Nov. 11, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's Westside...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMaeve in America: Podcast

Irish immigrant and acclaimed comedian Maeve Higgins is ready to change the conversation around immigration. She washes the taste of “bad hombres” out of America’s mouth with a series of...

Cost: $10-$24

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMPatricia Avellan/ Art Opening

Patrica Avellan/ INTERSECTION Opening Reception Saturday, November 11 @ 5-7PM Exhibit runs November 8- Nov 13

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial ark and Gardens
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSalvador Dali: The Argillet Collection

C. Parker Gallery, Greenwich Connecticut’s most prestigious fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection. The collection is on exhibition...

Cost: Free

Where:
C. Parker Gallery
409 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Road Show Company
Telephone: 844-990-9500
Contact Name: Tiffany
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 10:30 PMHunter Hayes Benefit Concert for Dana's Angels Research Trust

Hunter Hayes Headlines Gala & Benefit Concert for Dana’s Angels Research Trust November 11 at Palace Theatre Five-time Grammy nominee, CMA Award Winner for New Artist of the Year in...

Cost: $45 to $350

Where:
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: Dana's Angel Research Trust
Telephone: 203-273-4246
Contact Name: Jenifer Howrd
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPerchance to Dream Concert

The Ridgefield Chorale will present a fall concert “Perchance to Dream: Songs of Mystery, Fantasy and Imagination”. Featuring the music of Eriks Esenvalds, Ola Gjeilo, Yip Harburg,...

Cost: $15 – $20

Where:
WCSU - Veronica Hagman Concert Hall
43 Lake Avenue Extension
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMFashion and art come together in film "The First Monday in May"

Fashion and art come together in The First Monday in May, which is a documentary film that chronicles Anna Wintour and the creation of 'China: Through the Looking...

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe 60s Show

Featuring Ridgefield, CT resident and Musical Director Craig O’Keefe! The Greatest 1960’s Musical Re-Creation Show in the World. The band features former members of Bob...

Cost: $35

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMTiesto Club Life College Tour

WCSU will host the Tiesto Club Life College Tour Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Feldman Arena of the O'Neill Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in...

Cost: $43.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMEVITA Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "EVITA" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMJazz Trio from NYC

Top notch Jazz from NYC, featuring Will Sellenradd, Lorin Cohen and Jeremy Carlstedt.

Cost: $20

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWoodbury Gallery Celebrates it's 21st Year with a Festival in Color

The Fine Line Art Gallery will again host its annual fall show, Festival in Color, where original paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, photography, fused glass, prints, one-of-a-kind...

Cost: Admision Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

