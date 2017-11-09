A Journey for Healing Depression

Award-winning documentary "Almost Sunrise"––PBS Nov. 13

By Laurie M. Newkirk

The award-winning documentary Almost Sunrise follows two Iraq veterans, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, both tormented by depression for years after they returned home and pushed to the edge of suicide. The two embark on an extraordinary journey – a 2,700 mile walk across the country from Wisconsin to California, in order to reflect on their haunting experiences of war and to ultimately, save themselves.

Will this epic pilgrimage allow them to begin the new life they so desperately seek? The film captures an intimate portrait of two friends suffering from the unseen wounds of war as they discover an unlikely treatment.

The film is uplifting and especially inspiring to anyone struggling with anxiety or depression.

You can watch the movie for free on TV with its PBS premier Monday, Nov 13 at 10pm.

Trailer:

Special screening: