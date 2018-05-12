Special Perk––Free Tickets!

Old Salem Farm World-Class Show Jumping––May 8-13 & May 15-20

As a sponsor of Old Salem Farm, we are delighted to be able to offer World-Class Show Jumping tickets to the reader's of TownVibe's magazines, website, and Catch the Vibe newsletter!

The annual Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows offers two weeks of exceptional Equestrian Sport from May 8-13 and May 15-20 with exciting show jumping, Olympic athletes, boutique shopping and more. To get your special free tickets just stop by the Townvibe office at 386 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT from 9am-5pm to pick-up the tickets (limit 4 per person.) For more info call: 203-431-1708

Westchester County...the very heart of horse country...is the setting for this Equestrian competition taking place in the beautiful Grand Prix Field. In addition, there is Face Painting and Pony Rides for the kids and shopping galore on Boutique Row! Tickets are needed for Saturday and Sunday admission. Gate and Boutique Row open at 10 am.

Old Salem Farm , 190 June Rd North Salem, NY.

Event highlights include: