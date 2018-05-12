Elvis Presley: The Searcher

WIN TICKETS––RIFF Special Event Screening & Talk––May 24

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, May 24 at 7pm. To enter simply go the our Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

Grammy and Emmy-winning Director Thom Zimny will edit four, 20-minute segments of this film, screen them, providing commentary and analysis, live at the Ridgefield Playhouse. ​

Elvis Presley: The Searcher , that debuted on HBO April 14, focuses on Elvis Presley the musical artist, taking the audience on a comprehensive creative journey from his childhood through the final 1976 Jungle Room recording sessions.

The film includes stunning atmospherics shot inside Graceland, Elvis' iconic home, and features more than 20 new, primary source interviews with session players, producers, engineers, directors and other artists who knew him or who were profoundly influenced by him. The documentary also features never-before-seen photos and footage from private collections worldwide.

Ticket sales help support the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF).

MAY 24, 7 PM

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 E Ridge Rd.,Ridgefield, CT

Tickets: Adults $15

18 and under FREE!