Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is considered to be one of the most critically and commercially successful musical performers of the late 20th century. is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He has recorded more than 30 U.S. top ten hits and received 25 Grammy Awards, one of the most-awarded male solo artists, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Now Broadway’s hottest talents will sing brand-new, original orchestrations of soul icon Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits! The concert promises more than 15 cover songs, including “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” “Superstition,” “For Once in My Life,” “Sir Duke,” “If It’s Magic,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “As,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “My Cherie Amour,” “Overjoyed,” “I Was Made to Love Her,” “All in Love is Fair,” “Part-Time Lover,” “Higher Ground,” “Living For the City,” “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” “Knocks Me Off My Feet” and “Ribbon in the Sky.”

The Broadway Singers include:

Sydney Morton (Memphis, Evita, American Psycho)

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Paige Faure (Miss Saigon, Cinderella)

Brittney Johnson (Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard)

Corey Mach (Kinky Boots, Godspell)

Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen)

It's a spectacular show of today's best voices paying tribute to a living legend!