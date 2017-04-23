Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sponsored - Fire & Water

Hoffman Landscapes enhances backyard beauty




Hoffman Landscapes is a 30-year-old landscape design and installation firm that services distinctive properties in Westchester, Fairfield,and Litchfield Counties. President Mike Hoffman (pictured below) tells us how his company helps clients who are looking to spend more time outdoors and fewer hours maintaining their landscape.

How has Hoffman Landscapes evolved over the years?
Three decades ago, I set out to develop a new kind of landscaping company offering the highest level of professionalism. It was an idea whose time had come. Neighborhoods were evolving. Property ownership had become more sophisticated, ultimately requiring greater attention to landscapes to match and enhance the beauty of upscale homes.

Tell us why you love what you do.

I’ve always had a passion for landscaping and superior service. We work hard to nurture a culture that values a positive attitude, teamwork, and dedication.

What sets Hoffman apart? Our answer to today’s “too busy” lifestyle is the “Hoffman Total Approach”—we handle all the outdoor services required to maintain year-round beauty at your property. And, because of our in-house landscape architects, designers, horticulturists, and craftsmen, we can help eliminate overlapping costs that occur with multiple suppliers.

 

What is a surprising element that can affect a landscape plan?
The history of the property. It’s important to do some research on what may have been done in the past. Sometimes you learn where an old swimming pool or septic system was located, which can be critical when designing a new space.

Tell us about your property care services.
We offer lawncare, perennial gardening, pool service, irrigation maintenance, expert pruning, container gardening, deer and tick control, and plant health care.

What do you design and build? Our team of landscape architects designs swimming pools and spas, fieldstone walls, patios, walkways, driveways, gardens, orchards, pergolas, arbors, decks, custom fencing and gates, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens.

Do you offer organic property management? 
Yes, about 25% of our customers’ properties are maintained using organic solutions for pest management, lawn care, and healthy plantings. Our staff includes managers who are NOFA (Northeast Farming Association)-certified and well-versed in plant health care.

Any hot trends in landscaping these days?
Fire and water! Fire extends the season so you can enjoy more time outdoors—something more clients want today. Water can come in many forms: a pool or spa, water feature, even moving water like a stream or waterfall.

What is a service you offer that might surprise us?
Party prep services—our professional crews will fresh cut and trim your lawn plus make sure your pool sparkles. We’ll touch-up shrubs and flowerbeds and carefully handle insect control, so everyone can enjoy time outside. A last minute “brush through” just before your event will assure your property is picture perfect.

 

Hoffman Landscapes enhances backyard beauty

Hoffman Landscapes, Inc.
647 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT 06897

Westchester 914.234.0304
Wilton 203.834.9656
Fairfield 203.254.0505
Litchfield 860.868.0103

HoffmanLandscapes.com

CT HIC #552798
WCNY #WC-14051-1103
Swimming Pool Builder SPB#201

April 2017

