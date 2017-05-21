Shorts for Sports

Support Special Olympics––Wear shorts on Fri May, 26 for $5

By Alex Burns

This Friday, May 26, 2017 you may be wondering why several of your colleagues show up to work in shorts. However, there is a meaningful reason behind this small move. Shorts for Sports , an annual event, raises awareness for Special Olympics Connecticut, an organization that helps with giving people with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports––everything from biking to bowling.

Anyone can participate in Shorts for Sports by mailing in a donation of at least $5, in return for which one receives a sticker to show their support. Companies, schools, and sports teams are all invited to participate.

“All participants have found that Shorts for Sports is a fun and simple way to support Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes and Unified Partners,” said Jeffrey Veneziano, Associate Director of Special Events at SOCT.

Special Olympics Connecticut features 27 sports with close to 13,000 athlete participants.